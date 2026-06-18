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UP government to develop textile parks across 1,500 acres to boost economy

Uttar Pradesh plans six textile parks across nearly 1,500 acres, targeting over ₹10,000 crore in investments and thousands of jobs

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES, Fabrics
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These six textile projects are expected to entail investments of more than ₹10,000 crore, generate large-scale job opportunities, and bolster the state’s $1 trillion economy goal
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 4:37 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government is developing textile parks spanning almost 1,500 acres to make the state a leading textile and garment hub in South Asia. 
 
These six textile projects are expected to entail investments of more than  ₹10,000 crore, generate large-scale job opportunities, and bolster the state’s $1 trillion economy goal.
 
A mega textile park is proposed over 1,162 acres in the borders of Lucknow and Hardoi districts under the PM Mega Integrated Textile and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme.
 
The other five smaller textile parks will be set up over 326 acres under the state’s Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park Scheme in Varanasi, Amroha, Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bijnor districts.
 
“All these five projects will be established under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Yogi Adityanath government aims to attract big-ticket investments and create employment opportunities,” a senior UP official said.
 
About 400 big and small textile manufacturing and processing plants are likely to come up in the Lucknow-Hardoi textile project, with marquee companies such as Reliance Industries, Arvind Mills, Vardhman, Ahuja Textile, etc expected to set up their units.
 
Moreover, the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) has submitted the pre-feasibility report for the Varanasi textile park, while reports for the remaining four parks are being prepared.
 
These reports will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from industry stakeholders.
 
The government is giving due emphasis on developing these projects in compliance with environmental standards.
 
PPP tender documents are being drafted for the selection of ‘master developers’ for these projects.
 
“The Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park Scheme will provide Uttar Pradesh with a new identity in textile manufacturing, ready-made garments, technical textiles, and exports," the official noted.
 
Recently, the Centre approved 96 companies under round-III of the Textile PLI scheme. This is estimated to garner total investments of ₹12,822 crore and a projected turnover of more than ₹58,000 crore.
   

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Topics :Uttar PradeshIndian textilesInvestment

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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