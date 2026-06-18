UP government to develop textile parks across 1,500 acres to boost economy

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing textile parks spanning almost 1,500 acres to make the state a leading textile and garment hub in South Asia.

These six textile projects are expected to entail investments of more than ₹10,000 crore, generate large-scale job opportunities, and bolster the state’s $1 trillion economy goal.

A mega textile park is proposed over 1,162 acres in the borders of Lucknow and Hardoi districts under the PM Mega Integrated Textile and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme.

The other five smaller textile parks will be set up over 326 acres under the state’s Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park Scheme in Varanasi, Amroha, Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bijnor districts.

“All these five projects will be established under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Yogi Adityanath government aims to attract big-ticket investments and create employment opportunities,” a senior UP official said.

About 400 big and small textile manufacturing and processing plants are likely to come up in the Lucknow-Hardoi textile project, with marquee companies such as Reliance Industries, Arvind Mills, Vardhman, Ahuja Textile, etc expected to set up their units.