UP govt signs ₹5K cr allotment letters with companies for YEIDA development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday handed over allotment letters to companies for the development of industrial projects worth over ₹5,000 crore in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

The projects are spread across multiple sectors, including solar power, information technology, electronics and railways. “Through these projects, investment worth thousands of crores of rupees will come to the state. There is a possibility of employment for 12,000 youth,” the state government said in a statement.

The biggest investment in the solar and green energy sector is being made by CESC Green Power Ltd, a company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It will set up a 3-gigawatt-capacity solar cell and module manufacturing unit on 100 acres. An investment of ₹3,805 crore will be made in this project.

At the same time, Integrated Batteries India will set up a 4-GW-capacity solar PV cell manufacturing unit on 25 acres. This project will see an investment of ₹1,146 crore. With these two projects, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major hub for green energy manufacturing, according to the statement. Arsenal Infosolutions will invest ₹71.19 crore to establish an information technology and information technology-enabled services (IT-ITES) unit, while Virtual Employee Pvt Ltd will invest ₹48 crore in another IT-ITES project. Similarly, Amadeus India will establish an IT project worth ₹160 crore and Quarks Technosoft will establish a data processing centre with an investment of ₹47.47 crore.