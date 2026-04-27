UP pushes pvt industrial park policy; firms eye plug-and-play projects

The Uttar Pradesh government is pushing two major policies to attract private investment in industrial parks, with several large firms already exploring opportunities under the proposed framework.

The state is promoting the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme 2025 and the UP Plug and Play Industrial Shed Policy (DBFOT Model) 2026 to encourage private sector participation in developing modern industrial and business parks.

Leading infrastructure and real estate players, including CREDAI, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Cushman & Wakefield, DLF, Omaxe, Ajmera Realty and DBS Bank, have explored opportunities for plug-and-play industrial parks in the state.

Officials said the plan is to create ready-to-move industrial ecosystems to attract global companies, research and development centres, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand described the two policies as “game-changing”.

The push is part of a broader effort to accelerate infrastructure development and expand industrial capacity. The state is focusing on corridor-based development, leveraging its expressway network to build integrated industrial and logistics hubs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also underlined that industry and entrepreneurs were propelling Uttar Pradesh towards its ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.