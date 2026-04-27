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UP pushes pvt industrial park policy; firms eye plug-and-play projects

The push is part of a broader effort to accelerate infrastructure development and expand industrial capacity

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government is pushing two major policies to attract private investment in industrial parks, with several large firms already exploring opportunities under the proposed framework.
 
The state is promoting the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme 2025 and the UP Plug and Play Industrial Shed Policy (DBFOT Model) 2026 to encourage private sector participation in developing modern industrial and business parks.
 
Leading infrastructure and real estate players, including CREDAI, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Cushman & Wakefield, DLF, Omaxe, Ajmera Realty and DBS Bank, have explored opportunities for plug-and-play industrial parks in the state.
 
Officials said the plan is to create ready-to-move industrial ecosystems to attract global companies, research and development centres, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand described the two policies as “game-changing”.
 
The push is part of a broader effort to accelerate infrastructure development and expand industrial capacity. The state is focusing on corridor-based development, leveraging its expressway network to build integrated industrial and logistics hubs.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also underlined that industry and entrepreneurs were propelling Uttar Pradesh towards its ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
 
“The state offers an ecosystem for businesses, supported by a vast consumer market, skilled workforce, and connectivity,” Yogi recently said after unveiling the millionth commercial vehicle from the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow.
 
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran also lauded the Yogi government for ushering in faster economic development and promulgating growth-oriented policies.
 
Invest UP has highlighted the state’s expanding infra ecosystem comprising 7 operational expressways, 15 upcoming corridors, and a robust aviation network comprising 16 domestic and 5 international airports, including the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport.
 
Speaking at CII Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure Conclave 2026, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Additional CEO Shashank Choudhary said expressways are helping unlock investment corridors and support manufacturing, warehousing and allied sectors. He said UPEIDA is working on developing such hubs along these routes.
 
The state’s industrial strategy is supported by multiple sectoral policies and broader frameworks such as the Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy (IIEPP) 2022 and the FDI/FCI Policy 2023.
 
Officials also pointed to the emergence of the Noida region as a GCC hub and growing interest in Lucknow under the GCC Policy 2024 as signs of the state positioning itself as an investment destination.

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Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentInvestmentReal Estate

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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