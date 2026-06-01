Home / Economy / News / UP sugarcane payments cross ₹31,000 crore in current crushing season

UP sugarcane payments cross ₹31,000 crore in current crushing season

According to the state government, sugarcane farmers have received payments of about ₹3.27 trillion between 2017 and 2026

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials
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The increase is expected to result in additional payments of around ₹3,000 crore to sugarcane growers during the current season
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:47 PM IST
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Sugarcane, one of Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) most lucrative cash crops, has generated payments of more than ₹31,000 crore to farmers during the current crushing season.
 
Against total dues of nearly ₹35,000 crore for the 2025-26 sugar season (October-September), the state’s sugar mills have collectively paid more than ₹31,000 crore, or around 90 per cent of outstanding cane payments.
 
Uttar Pradesh has 121 sugar mills, comprising 95 private units, 23 mills operated by the UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation and three mills under the UP State Sugar Corporation.
 
According to the state government, sugarcane farmers have received payments of about ₹3.27 trillion between 2017 and 2026.
 
Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the early settlement of all sugarcane arrears.
 
According to Deepak Guptara, Secretary General of the UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA), sugar and ethanol (a byproduct of sugar) prices have remained unchanged despite rising input costs in sugar production, affecting mills’ ability to clear dues.
 
The sugar industry has been urging the central government to increase ethanol prices, arguing that higher rates are necessary for the long-term viability of the sector.
 
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s 121 sugar mills collectively crushed nearly 87.80 million tonnes (MT) of sugarcane and produced around 8.97 MT of sugar, lower than the state’s sugar output of 9.2 MT in the previous crushing season (2024-25).
 
The ‘Smart Ganna Kisan’ system has digitised cane area registration, surveys and slip issuance, helping eliminate middlemen from the process.
 
Sugar mills in UP achieved an average sugar recovery rate of 10.21 per cent. Sugar recovery rate refers to the ratio of sugar extracted from each unit of sugarcane crushed.
 
The state’s recovery rate is higher than that of other major sugar-producing states, including Maharashtra at 9.49 per cent and Karnataka at 8.19 per cent.
 
For the 2025-26 season, the Yogi Adityanath government increased sugarcane prices by ₹30 per quintal to ₹400 per quintal for early varieties and ₹390 per quintal for general varieties.
 
The increase is expected to result in additional payments of around ₹3,000 crore to sugarcane growers during the current season.
 
UP’s integrated sugar economy is estimated at around ₹50,000 crore annually, encompassing sugar, ethanol, molasses and related activities, and supports the livelihoods of nearly 4.8 million sugarcane growers. 

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Topics :Uttar PradeshSugarcanesugar industryfarmers

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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