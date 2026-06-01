UP sugarcane payments cross ₹31,000 crore in current crushing season

Sugarcane, one of Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) most lucrative cash crops, has generated payments of more than ₹31,000 crore to farmers during the current crushing season.

Against total dues of nearly ₹35,000 crore for the 2025-26 sugar season (October-September), the state’s sugar mills have collectively paid more than ₹31,000 crore, or around 90 per cent of outstanding cane payments.

Uttar Pradesh has 121 sugar mills, comprising 95 private units, 23 mills operated by the UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation and three mills under the UP State Sugar Corporation.

According to the state government, sugarcane farmers have received payments of about ₹3.27 trillion between 2017 and 2026.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the early settlement of all sugarcane arrears. According to Deepak Guptara, Secretary General of the UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA), sugar and ethanol (a byproduct of sugar) prices have remained unchanged despite rising input costs in sugar production, affecting mills’ ability to clear dues. The sugar industry has been urging the central government to increase ethanol prices, arguing that higher rates are necessary for the long-term viability of the sector. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s 121 sugar mills collectively crushed nearly 87.80 million tonnes (MT) of sugarcane and produced around 8.97 MT of sugar, lower than the state’s sugar output of 9.2 MT in the previous crushing season (2024-25).

The ‘Smart Ganna Kisan’ system has digitised cane area registration, surveys and slip issuance, helping eliminate middlemen from the process. Sugar mills in UP achieved an average sugar recovery rate of 10.21 per cent. Sugar recovery rate refers to the ratio of sugar extracted from each unit of sugarcane crushed. The state’s recovery rate is higher than that of other major sugar-producing states, including Maharashtra at 9.49 per cent and Karnataka at 8.19 per cent. For the 2025-26 season, the Yogi Adityanath government increased sugarcane prices by ₹30 per quintal to ₹400 per quintal for early varieties and ₹390 per quintal for general varieties.