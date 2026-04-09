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Up to 40 GW wind projects at risk by 2030 due to grid delays: Industry

Industry flags transmission bottlenecks, substation delays and land issues as key hurdles to achieving India's 100 GW wind energy target by decade-end

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Grid and land bottlenecks threaten up to 40 GW of India’s wind projects, putting the 2030 renewable energy target at risk. (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 6:56 PM IST
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Wind energy projects of up to 40 gigawatts (GW) capacity to be commissioned by 2030 are facing risks due to grid construction delays, the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) said in a letter to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
 
The first meeting of the Wind Task Force, convened by the ministry on April 2, discussed the issues affecting wind energy deployment and the achievement of the 100 GW wind target by 2030.
 
Highlighting the issues, the industry body said: "Delays in commissioning CTU-connected substations are already affecting project timelines in wind-rich zones, with 6–40 GW of wind capacity at risk by 2030 if not addressed in a time-bound manner.” IWTMA is preparing a list of the delayed projects and concerned substations, which will be submitted to the task force.
 
Similar issues are arising with STU-connected substations, and these delays could become increasingly material as substantial renewable capacity under intra-state green energy corridors progresses at the state level, it added.
 
Moreover, in many instances where CTU substations are located in high wind potential zones, connectivity has been allocated to solar projects, limiting the ability of wind projects to access the most suitable resource-rich locations.
 
IWTMA analysis finds that sub-optimal grid allocation in high-capacity utilisation factor (CUF) zones could place about 13–14 GW of wind potential at risk. “Transmission planning and connectivity allocation should be guided by the network's utilisation efficiency and by CUF rather than by technology labels alone,” the letter said.
 
The issue of right of way (RoW) for 33 kV transmission lines, creating compensation issues, was also highlighted in the meeting. The association proposed that the Electric Line Authority under the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 may be given powers to resolve issues for 33 kV infrastructure in the case of RE power generation projects.
 
Land acquisition and RoW constraints are among the most significant barriers to timely wind project development. Recognising generation evacuation assets as critical or strategic assets for easing such challenges may merit recommendation from the ministry, said the letter.
 
“Treating project land as deemed non-agricultural land, already seen in states such as Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra, was also recognised as a practical best practice that could be recommended for wider adoption by other states,” it added. The need for improved community benefit-sharing and state-level solutions for access roads was noted.
 
As part of the task force discussions, industry concerns highlighted by IWTMA also included delays in PSA signing, weak RPO enforcement impacting project viability, and state-level regulatory bottlenecks, including curtailment and approval delays.
 

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Topics :renewable energyWind energyGreen energy

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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