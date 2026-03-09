Urged India to buy Russian oil at sea to ease supply fears: US energy secy

The US has urged India to buy Russian oil already floating at sea and redirect it to Indian refineries to "tamp down" fears of supply shortages and price spikes amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said.

However, the move, he said, is a short-term, pragmatic effort to stabilise the market and did not signal any change in Washington's policy towards Russia.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Wright said he, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, had spoken to Indian authorities about buying Russian crude cargoes currently waiting to be unloaded at Chinese refineries.