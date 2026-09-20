US' 100% tariff threat: India may find it difficult to cut Russian oil buys

Russian crude has helped India maintain energy supplies amid disruptions to traditional routes and remains central to its procurement strategy. India imports about 90 per cent of its crude oil and 50 per cent of its natural gas requirements. Its relatively limited strategic petroleum reserves also leave it more exposed to West Asia supply disruptions than China, Japan and South Korea.

“India should not allow US tariff threats to determine its energy policy,” Srivastava said, adding that discounted Russian crude has reduced India’s import bill, supported energy security and helped contain inflation. The government has reiterated its commitment to securing energy supplies for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and changing market conditions, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that it would work with trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of the developments. Limited alternatives could further constrain India’s ability to replace Russian barrels, experts said.