US bill proposes 100% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil imports

A bipartisan group of senators in the United States has introduced a revised version of the Russia Sanctions Bill that proposes to impose a 100 per cent tariff on the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil and gas, including India.

Originally spearheaded by the late Senator Lindsey Graham before his death on July 12, the bill had proposed imposing a 500 per cent tariff on potentially all buyers of Russian energy. The revised bill targets the five largest energy purchasers — India, China, Hungary, Slovakia and Azerbaijan — and excludes most European countries.

India's imports of Russian crude oil climbed to a record 2.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, driven by constrained supplies from West Asian producers and discounts offered by Moscow. Russia contributed nearly 50 per cent of India's total crude oil imports in June, data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler showed. India's crude oil imports from Russia are tracking at healthy levels in July as well and could exceed the previous month's volumes, given supply disruptions triggered by fresh tensions between the US and Iran.

The revised legislation also allows President Donald Trump to waive sanctions if he determines that doing so is in the national interest of the United States. The bill has been introduced at a time when India and the US are still struggling to seal an interim trade agreement, with India pressing for a comparative tariff advantage over its peer countries. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday that the deal would be signed when the time is right. A government official, requesting anonymity, said discussions on the US bipartisan bill had not surfaced in the India-US trade deal negotiations so far. “The trade deal is expected to address all the tariff-related concerns, including the bipartisan bill,” the official added.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said India should continue to base its energy policy on national interest and energy security, as the bill is unlikely to be enacted even if passed by the Senate. “India should continue buying Russian oil, just as China does, rather than allowing external political pressure to determine its energy policy. Given China's economic and strategic weight, any attempt to impose such tariffs would almost certainly invite retaliation, making enforcement against Beijing far more difficult than the legislation suggests,” he added. Secondary tariffs on purchases of Russian crude oil would pose a challenge for India, as the country currently sources around 50 per cent of its oil requirements from Russia, experts said.