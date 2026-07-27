US broadens scrutiny of forex policies; India stays off currency watch list

The United States (US) Treasury has broadened the methodology it uses to assess countries' exchange-rate policies, signalling closer scrutiny of foreign exchange intervention and reserve management even when trading partners do not breach statutory thresholds. India, however, escaped any adverse findings in the latest review, with Washington concluding that New Delhi did not manipulate the rupee for trade advantage.

In its latest semi-annual report to the US Congress, titled Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States, the Treasury Department kept India off its currency monitoring list after finding that it met only one of the three statutory criteria for enhanced scrutiny.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was estimated to have been a net seller of foreign exchange during the review period, strengthening India's case that its interventions were aimed at maintaining orderly market conditions rather than securing an export advantage. The methodological shift could have implications for India in future reviews. While previous Treasury assessments primarily relied on three quantitative thresholds, the latest report said the Treasury is committed to "aggressively and vigilantly" monitoring and combating unfair currency practices. This may "encompass analysis of a broad range of factors, including not only trade and current account imbalances and foreign exchange intervention (the criteria evaluated under the 2015 Act), but also currency developments, the design of exchange rate regimes and exchange rate practices, foreign exchange reserve coverage, capital controls, monetary policy, and trade policy actions, as well as foreign exchange activities by quasi-official entities that may be undertaken on behalf of official entities, among other factors."

That gives the Treasury greater discretion to scrutinise countries whose central banks are active in currency markets, even if they remain below the statutory thresholds. The report comes amid growing international attention on India's exchange-rate management. Over the past two years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successively reclassified India's de facto exchange-rate regime from a "floating" to a "stabilised arrangement" and later to a "crawl-like arrangement", while continuing to advocate greater exchange-rate flexibility. According to the report, India recorded a bilateral goods and services surplus of $63 billion with the US during the review period, exceeding the statutory threshold of $15 billion. However, it posted a current account deficit of 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and was estimated to have been a net seller of foreign exchange worth about $43 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP. As a result, India satisfied only one of the three criteria used to determine whether a country should be placed on the monitoring list.

The finding that the RBI was a net seller of foreign exchange is significant because it supports the central bank's long-held position that its interventions were intended to mitigate excessive volatility and prevent disorderly depreciation of the rupee rather than suppress appreciation to make exports more competitive. The report also marks a subtle shift in the Treasury's analytical approach. The Treasury's conclusions found support from former IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, who described the report as "clear-eyed, thoughtful, and sensible". "The report concludes that in 2025 no major trading partner of the US, including China, manipulated its exchange rate specifically with the intent of deriving an unfair trade advantage vis-à-vis the US. The problem of trade imbalances has to do with untenable macro-policies and not about currency manipulation," she said in a LinkedIn post.