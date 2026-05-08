US court ruling on Trump tariffs adds uncertainty to India-US trade talks

However, on Wednesday, the divided three-judge panel, in a 2-1 decision, granted a request by a group of small businesses and two dozen mostly Democrat-led states to vacate the tariffs. The court, for now, only immediately blocked the administration from enforcing the tariffs against the two companies that sued and Washington state. Thursday's court ruling found the law was not an appropriate step for the kinds of trade deficits that Trump cited in his February order. The Trump administration had argued that a serious balance-of-payments deficit existed in the form of a $1.2 trillion annual US goods trade deficit and a current account deficit of 4 per cent of GDP.