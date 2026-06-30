US-India trade deal nearing completion after 18 months of talks: Sergio Gor

The US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit here, Gor said he was determined to conclude the agreement as it would be beneficial to both nations.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was driving the ties. "People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said. The US envoy said the President has very fond memories of his visit to India and still continues to talk about it.