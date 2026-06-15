US-Iran to sign peace deal after months of war: What it means for India

The announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran after more than three months of conflict is expected to provide relief to India’s economy by lowering energy costs, improving trade conditions and supporting exports to West Asia, according to exporters and economic experts.

If implemented successfully, the agreement is expected to reduce pressure on India’s import bill, ease inflation concerns and create a more favourable environment for economic growth.

The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on June 19.

The US and Iran have reached an understanding to end their 107-day conflict, which disrupted global energy supplies, pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel and raised concerns of a wider regional crisis in West Asia.

Relief likely for India’s energy dependence For India, which depends on West Asia for crude oil , LPG and LNG supplies, the agreement could bring relief from elevated energy prices, pressure on the rupee and inflation risks that increased during the conflict, according to economic think tank GTRI. “For India, the agreement brings immediate economic relief as the conflict has exposed India's dependence on West Asia, from where it sources roughly 50 per cent of its crude oil imports, around 70 per cent of its LPG supplies and nearly 90 per cent of its LNG imports,” PTI quoted GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava as saying.

During the conflict, disruption in shipping through the Gulf increased India’s energy import costs, added to inflationary pressures, weakened the rupee and forced refiners to look for supplies from more distant markets. Commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal said, "Many of the trade-related challenges could ease significantly if the peace deal holds and remains sustainable." ALSO READ: West Asia conflict: From oil to inflation, how did the crisis impact India? Srivastava said reopening the Strait of Hormuz would help stabilise global energy markets, reduce pressure on oil and gas prices, strengthen the rupee and support India’s economic outlook.Commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal said, "Many of the trade-related challenges could ease significantly if the peace deal holds and remains sustainable." Exporters see stronger trade prospects Exporters believe the agreement could help revive business activity and improve India’s trade performance in the region. Mumbai-based exporter and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India, Sharad Kumar Saraf, said the announcement could end uncertainty and reduce economic disruptions.

“The end of war and hostilities will not only help in quantum jump in India's exports but will throw open a host of new business opportunities. Next 2-3 years will accelerate India's efforts for a Viksit Bharat,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president SC Ralhan said easing geopolitical tensions would help restore stability in global energy markets and moderate prices. “For India, this would reduce pressure on the import bill, normalise exports, support rupee stability, ease inflationary concerns, and create a more conducive environment for trade and economic growth,” PTI quoted him as saying.

How the conflict disrupted India-West Asia trade The conflict had a significant impact on India’s trade with West Asia, one of its most important economic regions. The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members -- the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait -- remain major trading partners for India. The disruption was reflected in India’s trade data. India’s exports recorded their steepest decline in five months in March, falling 7.44 per cent to $38.92 billion. Exports to the West Asia region dropped 57.95 per cent to $3.5 billion in March, while imports from Gulf countries declined 51.64 per cent. Under normal conditions, India exports goods worth around $6 billion to the region.

India’s exports to GCC countries increased about 1 per cent to nearly $57 billion in 2024-25, compared with $56.32 billion in 2023-24. Imports from the region rose 15.33 per cent to $121.7 billion from $105.5 billion a year earlier. What India trades with the Gulf India’s major exports to GCC countries include engineering goods, refined petroleum products, food and agricultural products, cereals, rice, meat, marine products, gems and jewellery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and machinery. Key imports from the region include crude oil, LNG, LPG, petrochemicals, fertilisers, plastics, aluminium and other mineral fuels. Oil eases, markets rebound, rupee gains Financial markets reacted positively to the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal, with oil prices easing, equities recovering and the rupee strengthening. Brent crude prices fell sharply as concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz eased. Brent dropped nearly 5 per cent to around $83-84 a barrel on June 15 -- its lowest level in about three months -- after having traded near $87 a barrel earlier.