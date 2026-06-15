West Asia conflict: From oil to inflation, how did the crisis impact India?

The agreement between the United States and Iran to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz could mark a turning point for the global economy after more than three months of disruption. The deal, to be signed in Switzerland on June 19, is also likely to ease pressure on India, which felt the impact through energy markets, trade, currency movements, aviation and inflation.

Although the conflict unfolded far from India’s borders, its economic effects were immediate because of India’s deep dependence on West Asia for energy, trade and remittance inflows.

Why did West Asia matter so much to India?

The war exposed India’s dependence on West Asia, mainly for crude and inward remittances.

At the centre of the disruption was the Strait of Hormuz -- a narrow shipping route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea -- through which nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG trade passes. For India, any disruption to this route directly affects fuel availability and prices. The country imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude requirement and depends heavily on Gulf nations for LPG and LNG supplies as well. Oil became the biggest transmission channel The first and strongest impact of the West Asia crisis was felt through energy prices. As fears of prolonged supply disruptions intensified, Brent crude surged above $100 per barrel during parts of the conflict, raising concerns over India’s import bill, inflation outlook and fiscal position.

India’s dependence on West Asia extends well beyond crude oil. According to an ICRIER report, around 61 per cent of India’s LNG imports in 2024-25 came from West Asia, while nearly 85 per cent of the gas used in domestic urea production is imported largely from the region. This meant that rising energy prices quickly spilled over into multiple sectors of the economy. The sharp increase in crude prices also widened losses for state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Their underrecovery on the sale of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) swelled to ₹30,000 crore per month as global crude remained above $100 per barrel. Despite mounting pressure, OMCs kept retail fuel prices largely unchanged for a period.

However, higher global energy costs eventually filtered into domestic fuel prices. In May 2026, state-run fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre -- the first revision in four years and the first since the conflict began. Price revisions continued through the month. On May 26, OMCs raised petrol and diesel prices by another ₹2.61 per litre and ₹2.71 per litre, respectively -- the fourth increase in less than two weeks. Following the revision, non-branded petrol prices in Delhi crossed ₹100 per litre to reach ₹102.12, while diesel rose to ₹95.20 per litre. Since May 15, petrol and diesel prices had increased cumulatively by ₹7.38 per litre and ₹7.52 per litre, respectively.

The fuel price hikes helped reduce pressure on OMC finances. Following the cumulative increase of around ₹7.5 per litre over the month, underrecoveries came down to ₹30 per litre on diesel and ₹6 per litre on petrol. Pressure was also visible in household fuel costs. On June 7, OMCs raised domestic LPG prices by ₹29 per cylinder -- the second increase since the beginning of the West Asia crisis. Rupee came under pressure The rupee emerged as one of the clearest indicators of the economic strain. As crude prices climbed, Indian importers required more dollars to pay for oil purchases, increasing pressure on the domestic currency.

The pressure peaked in May, when the rupee touched a record low of 96.90 per dollar in early trade after closing at 96.70 in the previous session. Since the conflict began in late February, the currency had weakened by more than 6 per cent. Lower oil prices and expectations of smoother energy supplies following the agreement helped improve sentiment and support a partial recovery in the rupee. Trade, remittance concerns intensified West Asia is one of India’s most important export destinations, especially for manufactured goods. The conflict disrupted shipping routes, business operations and air connectivity across the Gulf, affecting both exports and imports.

India’s exports recorded their sharpest decline in five months in March, falling 7.44 per cent to $38.92 billion. Exports to West Asia dropped nearly 58 per cent to $3.5 billion during the month. The region also matters for remittance inflows. India receives a large share of overseas remittances from Gulf economies, where around 9 million Indians work. With Gulf growth projected to slow and recruitment becoming uncertain during the conflict period, concerns emerged over future remittance flows and employment opportunities. Airlines and inflation also felt the impact The aviation sector faced another layer of pressure during the West Asia crisis. Indian airlines reduced international operations as airspace restrictions across West Asia, along with the continued closure of Pakistan’s airspace, forced carriers to take longer routes. The detours increased flying time, fuel consumption and overall operating costs.

As a result, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- which typically accounts for around 40 per cent of airline operating costs -- rose to as much as 50-60 per cent during the disruption, further squeezing airline margins. Against this backdrop, state-owned fuel retailers last week increased ATF prices by around 10 per cent while introducing a price stabilisation regime aimed at protecting airlines and passengers from sharp volatility in global oil markets. Under the revised pricing structure, jet fuel for domestic airlines will now cost ₹115 per litre, up from ₹104.927 per litre. The new rate will remain fixed for up to three years for airlines that choose to participate in the government-backed price stabilisation scheme. Carriers that do not opt into the scheme will continue to pay market-linked prices, which currently stand at around ₹142 per litre -- similar to the rates paid by international airlines.

Higher fuel and transportation costs also spilled over into broader inflation. India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93 per cent in May 2026 from 3.48 per cent in April, driven largely by higher food and fuel prices. Economists warned that prolonged elevated oil prices could increase subsidy burdens and weigh on economic growth. Pressure was also visible at the wholesale level. India’s wholesale price inflation (WPI), which tracks factory-gate prices, accelerated to 9.68 per cent in May from 8.3 per cent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. The increase was driven by higher prices of fuel, food items and selected manufactured products, while elevated crude oil prices amid tensions in West Asia continued to push costs higher.

By the third month of the crisis -- which later saw a temporary easing following the US-Iran ceasefire agreement -- inflation in the fuel category had climbed sharply to 30.33 per cent from 24.71 per cent in the previous month. India’s foreign exchange reserves also came under pressure amid capital outflows and higher import costs. For India, the West Asia crisis served as a reminder that geopolitical tensions can quickly spill into the domestic economy through oil prices, trade flows, inflation and currency movements. While easing tensions and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may offer near-term relief, the episode highlighted the need to reduce dependence on imported energy and strengthen economic buffers against future global shocks.