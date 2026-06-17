Why easing OMC losses may not translate into cheaper fuel anytime soon

After weeks of pressure from rising global oil prices, India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are beginning to see some relief. But for consumers hoping for cheaper petrol, diesel and LPG after recent price hikes, any immediate relief may remain unlikely.

The recently announced peace deal between the United States and Iran has eased concerns over prolonged supply disruptions, with expectations that crude prices will cool from recent highs.

During the conflict, global crude prices remained above $100 per barrel, sharply increasing losses for India’s OMCs. Their under-recovery on the sale of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose to nearly ₹30,000 crore per month.

Initially, fuel retailers kept pump prices largely unchanged despite rising procurement costs. But as pressure mounted, domestic fuel prices eventually began rising. In May 2026, state-run fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre -- the first revision in four years and the first since the conflict began. Price increases continued through the month. On May 26, OMCs raised petrol and diesel prices by another ₹2.61 per litre and ?2.71 per litre, respectively. Since May 15, petrol and diesel prices have risen cumulatively by ₹7.38 per litre and ₹7.52 per litre. Following the revisions, non-branded petrol in Delhi crossed ₹100 per litre to reach ₹102.12, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20.

Households also faced higher cooking fuel costs after OMCs increased domestic LPG prices by ₹29 per cylinder on June 7 -- the second hike since the beginning of the West Asia crisis. Losses narrow, but fuel relief may take time The fuel price increases have reduced pressure on OMC finances. As of June 15, under-recovery on petrol sales by OMCs had fallen to ₹3 per litre, nearly half the ₹6 per litre recorded a week earlier. Diesel under-recovery declined to ₹27 per litre from ₹30 per litre on June 8. However, experts say this does not necessarily mean consumers should expect immediate price cuts.

"Relief for consumers is unlikely in the very near term," Rajeev Sharan, head of research at Brickwork Ratings, told Business Standard. "Any meaningful reduction in retail fuel or LPG prices is more likely later in the year, once global prices stabilise and inventory costs normalise. In the near term, companies will prioritise rebuilding balance sheets and maintaining margin stability." Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, expressed a similar view. "This may not happen any time soon as the OMCs are still incurring high losses as under-recoveries," Sabnavis told Business Standard. "Besides, supplies and prices need to get regularised at the global level which can take 3-6 months given that production facilities in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia have been attacked during the war."

What will decide fuel prices from here? Experts say the next phase will depend less on recent price hikes and more on global market conditions. Sharan said, "Fuel price stability in the coming weeks will largely depend on how global crude prices evolve, whether the US-Iran peace deal holds, and how the rupee trades against the dollar." Domestically, he said, the pace of demand recovery and the government’s stance on balancing consumer protection with OMC financial health will matter. He further added that if crude prices remain subdued and the rupee stays stable, prices could remain unchanged. However, any renewed geopolitical disruption could again push fuel prices upward.

Sabnavis pointed to additional uncertainties: "Production has to be regularised so that supplies increase and revert to normal. Our imported price too has to come down." He said this process could take around six months, adding that Brent prices do not always reflect India’s actual crude import basket. Will fuel hikes still affect inflation? Even if crude prices ease, recent fuel revisions may continue influencing prices across the economy. Sharan said, "Even with softer crude, recent fuel price hikes may continue to feed into retail inflation through transport, logistics and other input costs, particularly with a lag."

However, he added that the US-Iran peace deal reduces the risk of a sustained oil shock, which should help cap second-round inflation pressures. Sabnavis noted that lower crude may not immediately lower retail inflation. "Lower Brent prices may not immediately affect CPI inflation, which will be guided by what the OMCs do for pricing. WPI will be affected as crude, ATF, naphtha, etc., will witness a downward tendency automatically as these are based on the imported prices of crude," he said. Why this matters India’s fuel market is entering a new phase after a period of price pressure and supply uncertainty. While lower crude prices are helping reduce OMC losses, companies may prioritise restoring finances before passing benefits to consumers.