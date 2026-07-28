US, Japan urge India to address export restrictions in farm sector

The United States and Japan urged India to address export restrictions and unpredictable non-tariff barriers in the agriculture sector during the concluding round of India's Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva.

“We continue to urge India to address the high levels of protection and unpredictable non-tariff barriers prevalent in the agriculture sector. We call on India to further discipline its production- and trade-distorting agricultural support policies affecting a range of crops, including rice and wheat, in a manner consistent with its commitments under the Agreement on Agriculture,” the US said in its statement.

Japan said its questions to India on “agricultural export restrictions are based on our desire to see improved transparency and predictability.”

The US further welcomed India's efforts in areas such as improving patent administration, modernising aspects of its regulatory framework, and pursuing broader economic reforms. “We encourage India to build on this progress by continuing to address concerns related to technical barriers to trade, localisation measures, intellectual property protection and enforcement, and restrictions affecting foreign participation in key services sectors,” it added. Japan described India's policy choices as critical for the future of the multilateral trading system, saying, "The domestic policy choices of India — a country of 1.4 billion people — will greatly influence the future of the multilateral trading system." It said the review had reaffirmed India's significance as "a responsible player within the WTO."

The US praised India for depositing its instrument of acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, saying it looked forward to working with New Delhi on implementing the pact. Referring to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal's observation that "global rules cannot remain static", Japan said there was broad convergence among WTO members that multilateral trade rules needed to evolve, even if members differed on the route to reform. Japan backed plurilateral initiatives such as the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA) and the Electronic Commerce Agreement (ECA), which India opposes, saying they "serve the interests of developing countries as a whole, including India."