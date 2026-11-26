“India’s value of intermediate consumption imports from China is up $44 billion, or 97 per cent, between 2017 and 2025; by comparison, the value of intermediate consumption imports into the US from China is down $30 billion, or -21 per cent, over the same period. India and the US both had a 14 per cent share of intermediate consumption imports from China in 2017. However, for India, the share of imports from China increased to 16 per cent in 2025, while for the US, this share dropped to 7 per cent,” it said.