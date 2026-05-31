Home / Economy / News / US may spare India from Sec 301 tariffs if deal is concluded by July 24

US may spare India from Sec 301 tariffs if deal is concluded by July 24

An official said the two countries are close to finding a solution for several non-tariff barriers

India US trade deal
premium
India and the US are close to finalising an interim trade pact that could shield New Delhi from additional Section 301 tariffs and pave the way for a broader agreement.
Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The United States (US) is likely to assure India that it will not impose additional tariffs under Section 301 if the two sides conclude the interim trade deal before July 24, when the current 10 per cent baseline tariff — temporarily applied to all trading partners during a 90-day window — is scheduled to expire. 
“The advantage of signing a deal now is that even if India is found to violate Section 301, the additional tariff will not be imposed. The tariff will remain at the pre-negotiated level of 18 per. For other countries in violation of Section 301 and without trade deals, tariffs will be much higher than the negotiated tariffs,” an official source aware of the US position said, requesting anonymity. 
Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who is also chief negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), is scheduled to visit New Delhi with a team of officials from Monday on a four-day visit. Both sides are likely to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) on multiple areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, Customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment. India’s chief negotiator, Darpan Jain, and additional secretary at the commerce department, had led a team of officials to the US in April. 
The Section 301 investigations over allegations of structural excess capacity in manufacturing and the use of forced labour are widely seen as a substitute for reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in April 2025, which the US Supreme Court struck down in February. 
The official quoted earlier said the two sides are close to resolving several non-tariff barriers, with some of the US’ concerns on digital trade also likely to be addressed in the interim agreement. Asked whether the deal will be signed in Delhi or Washington, the official said Delhi, signalling the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer may visit India for the occasion. 
Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trade Research Initiative, said India should not sign a one-sided trade deal merely to secure relief from Section 301 investigations. 
“If Washington is using the prospect of Section 301 tariffs to pressure India into accepting disproportionate concessions, New Delhi should resist. The price India would pay under the proposed agreement — lower tariffs on US goods, regulatory concessions, digital trade commitments, alignment with US economic priorities, and a reported $500 billion purchase commitment — would far exceed the damage that any Section 301 tariffs could inflict,” he said. 
Srivastava cautioned that signing the BTA would not provide immunity from future US trade actions. 
“Several countries that already have trade agreements with the United States continue to face Section 301 investigations and tariff threats. Trade agreements should deliver balanced and durable benefits, not serve as insurance premiums against unilateral and unpredictable US actions. India would be better served by postponing the agreement than locking itself into long-term commitments in exchange for uncertain and temporary relief,” he added. 
In recent weeks, senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US envoy to India Sergio Gor have expressed confidence that the interim trade deal will be closed in a matter of weeks. While Rubio last week said the two sides were “down to very final details,” Gor on May29 said only one per cent of the talks are left.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI MPC meet: Status quo on rates likely as West Asia crisis deepens

US-Iran talks, oil and Fed signals key drivers for gold this week: Analysts

States' mkt borrowing share in deficit funding rises to 76.3% in FY26: RBI

Premium

A beginner's guide to the IIP ahead of the release of the new series

India, Canada officials express optimism over ongoing trade pact talks

Topics :US tariffsIndia US Trade Dealtrade agreements

First Published: May 31 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story