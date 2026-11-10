US midterm results may ease India's oil import bill, but tariff risks stay

Brent, the benchmark for half of the global crude trade, closed at around $98 per barrel on Friday, tumbling 16 per cent in one week, its biggest weekly fall in six years. In part, that has been the effect of the results of the US' midterm elections. At noon on Monday, it was trading at $97.21 per barrel after US President Trump said he was highly unlikely to order new attacks on Iran while talks to end the conflict make progress, despite both nations' reports of attacks on ships in or near the Strait of Hormuz.