US midterm results may ease India's oil import bill, but tariff risks stay

"To act without Congress, President Trump will continue to rely on existing powers, such as Section 232 and Section 301, using executive orders, treasury sanctions, and USTR rules to apply unilateral trade pressure. With foreign policy leverage failing against Russia, China, and Iran, Trump needs a quick win. Expect heightened pressure on India for a trade deal to prove American clout," warned Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a Delhi-based economic and trade research group.
That pressure, however, has been less effective in the recent past as far as energy is concerned. The US recently imposed an extra 25 percent tariff on Indian goods under executive actions to penalise India's procurement of Russian crude. President Trump also signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law in September 2026, empowering the US to levy secondary tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries like India that continue import large quantities of Russian oil and gas. However, India imported 1.995 million barrel per day (mbpd) of crude from Russia in October, an increase of 6.6 per cent over the 1.871 mbpd of crude oil it imported in September.