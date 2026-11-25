The Donald Trump administration in the United States (US) on Wednesday proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, alleging structural excess capacity, but offered to lower the rate to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington conclude a trade deal.

The preliminary findings of the latest Section 301 investigation into excess industrial capacity put fresh pressure on India to conclude the first tranche of its bilateral trade agreement with the US. A 25 per cent tariff would leave India facing the second-highest proposed rate among the countries/blocs covered by the investigation, behind only Vietnam at 35 per cent. A reduced rate of 17 per cent, however, could give Indian exporters a modest competitive edge over regional rivals such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand, which face proposed rates of 18 per cent, as well as Vietnam and China at 20 per cent.

The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods, in addition to regular Customs duties. However, the proposed levy is not intended to be added on top of this existing tariff. The office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed calculating the rate “net of existing Section 301 duties” and said Washington would consider adjustments to account for other Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. Several Indian exports, including steel, aluminium, automobiles, patented pharmaceutical articles and semiconductors, are already subject to Section 232 duties. The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods, in addition to regular Customs duties. However, the proposed levy is not intended to be added on top of this existing tariff. The office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed calculating the rate “net of existing Section 301 duties” and said Washington would consider adjustments to account for other Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. Several Indian exports, including steel, aluminium, automobiles, patented pharmaceutical articles and semiconductors, are already subject to Section 232 duties. India is among the 14 trading partners covered by the eight-month investigation launched under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974. The provision authorises the Office of the USTR to investigate and respond to foreign governments’ acts, policies or practices that burden or restrict US commerce. The other economies covered by the investigation include China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, as well as the European Union.

The USTR has not proposed tariffs on Mexico and Norway for now. Following the announcement, USTR Jamieson Greer told CNBC that the proposed tariff ceilings were consistent with trade agreements reached over the past year, which had also lowered barriers to US exports. “We’re sticking to that in terms of our proposals because we think a lot of these deals we made actually solve a lot of the problems we see in excess capacity or can go toward it,” he said. “We’ve talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we're proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in.”

The office of the USTR said India’s “unreasonable” acts, policies and practices included industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression, persistent market-access barriers and a failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies. These practices, it argued, restricted US commercial opportunities in India and third-country markets, contributed to lost production, exports, jobs and investment in American manufacturing, and heightened economic security risks through reliance on inputs from non-market economies. “This is especially true in sectors like health (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), steel, solar, and information and communications technology (ICT),” it added.

Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), however, described the proposed rates as a deliberate attempt to extract one-sided concessions. It argued that Washington was reviving the reciprocal tariff regime under a different name, using steep baseline duties -- of up to 40 per cent -- to pressure trading partners into signing trade agreements that disproportionately benefit the US. With the threat of tariffs of up to 100 per cent under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act also hanging over India, New Delhi should reject the trade deal and instead respond to Washington’s allegations sector by sector, the think-tank said. India and the US have been negotiating the first tranche of their bilateral trade agreement since March last year. In February, the two countries issued a joint statement outlining the contours of an interim trade agreement and agreeing to reduce the tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent. The rate had been negotiated and finalised as part of the interim arrangement.