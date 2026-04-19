US renews India's waiver to buy Russian crude oil for nearly a month

This is in stark contrast to a statement made barely two days ago by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil would not be renewed.

“We were never prevented from buying (crude oil) from Russia; it was our top supplier even in March. As reopening of Strait of Hormuz remains unclear, we are still banking on crude oil purchases from Russia, Africa, Latin America, US and Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Supplies are almost zero from landlocked countries (in West Asia) such as Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar,” said a refinery executive.