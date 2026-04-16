US Sec 301 investigation: India Inc rejects excess capacity premise

The Section 301 investigation, initiated under the Trade Act of 1974, seeks to examine whether certain countries maintain policies or market conditions that contribute to structural excess capacity in manufacturing sectors, thereby distorting trade flows.

Shahi Exports highlighted that India’s textile and garment market is valued at around $182 billion, of which roughly 80 per cent is driven by domestic demand. Exports account for about $37 billion, with more than two-thirds directed to markets other than the US, indicating limited exposure. India’s share in US apparel imports is about 6 per cent, and shipments are order-driven rather than supply-pushed, with “no evidence of dumping or price suppression”.