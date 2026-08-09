US may gain edge in India trade talks over Russian oil purchases: Experts

US’ threat of punitive tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India over Russian oil purchases could offer Washington leverage in ongoing trade talks with New Delhi but Indian exporters have been diversifying their markets and have additional comfort from new free trade deals, experts and industry representatives said.

Russia accounted for around 30 per cent of India's crude oil imports in FY26.

US Senate's passage of a bill on Friday to impose tariffs on major buyers of Russian energy has come just six months after Washington withdrew a 25 per cent Russia-related levy on Indian goods.

The measure does not automatically impose a tariff on Indian goods yet as the US House of Representatives is yet to consider the legislation, after which the bill could be sent to Trump for approval.

Exporters are awaiting more clarity on how the situation will evolve. "It is still fluid," said Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General Ajay Sahai.

"The bill, if passed, would empower Trump to impose tariff, but it is not certain if Trump would actually levy duty or merely use it as a leverage in negotiations," Sahai added.