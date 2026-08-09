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Home / Economy / News / US may gain edge in India trade talks over Russian oil purchases: Experts

US may gain edge in India trade talks over Russian oil purchases: Experts

US senate passes bill threatening 100% tariff on top russian oil buyers

Donald Trump,Trump
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The bill also allows the president to waive the sanctions if he determines that doing so is in the US national interest | (Photo:PTI)
Krity AmbeySohini Das New Delhi/Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 10:25 PM IST
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US’ threat of punitive tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India over Russian oil purchases could offer Washington leverage in ongoing trade talks with New Delhi but Indian exporters have been diversifying their markets and have additional comfort from new free trade deals, experts and industry representatives said.
 
Russia accounted for around 30 per cent of India's crude oil imports in FY26.
 
US Senate's passage of a bill on Friday to impose tariffs on major buyers of Russian energy has come just six months after Washington withdrew a 25 per cent Russia-related levy on Indian goods.
 
The measure does not automatically impose a tariff on Indian goods yet as the US House of Representatives is yet to consider the legislation, after which the bill could be sent to Trump for approval.
 
Exporters are awaiting more clarity on how the situation will evolve. "It is still fluid," said Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General Ajay Sahai.
 
"The bill, if passed, would empower Trump to impose tariff, but it is not certain if Trump would actually levy duty or merely use it as a leverage in negotiations," Sahai added.
 
The bill championed by late Senator Lindsey Graham appears to be more of a negotiating lever in the trade deal than an immediate threat, said Ram Singh, Head & Professor at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
 
If enacted, additional tariffs could be imposed on countries that continue purchasing energy products from Russia 30 days after the law takes effect in the US. The bill identifies China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil.
 
“Even if the bill is passed and Trump decides to impose more tariffs on India, the impact is likely to be manageable. It could affect exports of $30 billion to $40 billion and impact GDP growth by up to 0.2 percentage points,” Singh said.
 
“India has sufficiently diversified its export markets following the conclusion and implementation of several trade agreements over the past year,” Singh said. “The bill does create uncertainty, but Indian businesses have already become accustomed to navigating such uncertainty over the past year.”
 
Pharmaceutical industry executives said companies are closely examining if pharmaceutical exports would be covered by the proposed legislation. They noted that Indian medicines were exempt from the earlier Russia-related tariff measures and cautioned against assuming the new bill would automatically apply to pharmaceuticals.
 
Executives also pointed to the US healthcare system's dependence on low-cost Indian generics, saying any disruption would raise costs for patients and buyers.
 
"We are closely studying the proposed legislation and await greater clarity on its scope and implementation. At this stage, it is not clear whether pharmaceutical products would be covered under the proposed Russia-related tariff framework," said a senior executive of a leading pharma firm which has sizeable US presence.
 
Experts also expressed concern over US’ growing use of trade restrictions to enforce foreign-policy goals.
 
“Reciprocal tariffs, Section 301 investigations, forced-labour measures, sectoral duties and now Russia-related sanctions have turned tariffs into instruments of strategic pressure,” New Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative Founder Ajay Srivastava said.
 
“India shouldn’t allow tariff threats to determine its energy policy. As long as Russian crude oil remains commercially attractive, India should continue buying it,” Srivastava said.
 
“Differences with Washington must be managed through firm negotiation—not extending unilateral concessions that raise India’s energy costs and weaken its strategic autonomy,” he added.
 
The pharmaceutical industry executive quoted above said that historically, medicines have been treated differently because of their critical role in healthcare and the need to ensure uninterrupted patient access.
 
“We believe any measures affecting generic medicines should take into account the US healthcare system's dependence on affordable Indian pharmaceuticals,” said the executive who spoke on condition of anonymity.
 
“Broad-based tariffs on generics would ultimately increase healthcare costs for patients and payers while disrupting well-established supply chains," he added. He declined to comment on potential business impact to Indian exporters before the legislative process is complete.
 
Indian pharmaceutical companies supplied 42% of all prescriptions filled in the US in 2022, up from 22% a decade earlier. 
 
Indian companies account for more than half of prescriptions in several therapy areas including hypertension, mental health, lipid regulators and anti-ulcer medicines.  While over 90% of prescriptions dispensed in the US are generics, they account for only about 8-10% of total drug spending, underscoring how low-cost the generic market is. 
 
The bill also allows the President to waive the sanctions if he determines that doing so is in the US national interest.
 
The renewed tariff threat comes as New Delhi and Washington continue to struggle to conclude an interim trade agreement, with India seeking a tariff advantage over competing economies.
 
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has repeatedly said India would implement the agreement only after Washington ensures that Indian exporters enjoy a comparative advantage over competing economies, including those in its neighbourhood and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).
 
An Indian government official involved in the negotiations had previously said New Delhi did not expect the Russia sanctions legislation to affect the ongoing trade talks.
 
According to the official, India and the US had already closed discussions on Russia-linked tariffs after Washington withdrew the 25 per cent levy in February, and the issue was unlikely to be reopened.
 
At the same time, India has been increasing its purchases of US energy. Imports of energy products from the US rose 20 per cent in FY26, with crude oil shipments increasing to $9.87 billion from $6.55 billion, taking total US energy purchases to $17.32 billion during the year. Indian goods currently face an additional 10 per cent tariff in the US under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.
 
Products such as steel, automobiles and pharmaceuticals also face sector-specific tariffs under Section 232.
 
The latest development could therefore add another layer of uncertainty for Indian exporters, particularly if the US administration exercises its discretion to impose an extra tariff on Indian goods.
   

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Topics :Donald TrumpUS tariffsIndia US Trade Deal

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

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