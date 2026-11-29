In its submission to the USITC during the comment period, SEAI also warned that the case could have reputational implications for the wider Indian seafood sector.

“US wild-caught producers face stiff competition from imports. That does not establish that Nekkanti caused their injury. According to Nekkanti’s recent audited financial statements, it accounts for about 2 per cent of US shrimp imports by value, while employee-related costs make up less than 8 per cent of its production costs. The complaint does not estimate any labour-cost savings, nor does it explain how savings on a cost item that small, at a supplier with such a small market share, could have materially affected US shrimp prices,” said a letter written by G Pawan Kumar, SEAI president .