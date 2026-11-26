India’s medical device manufacturers, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), could face margin pressure and lose price competitiveness in their largest export market if the proposed US tariff of up to 25 per cent comes into effect, industry executives and associations have warned.

The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods, in addition to regular customs duties. However, the 25 per cent levy announced by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is not intended to be added on top of this existing tariff.

A rate “net of existing Section 301 duties” is proposed to be calculated, with adjustments expected to account for other Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs.

Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), said medical disposables and consumables such as syringes, needles, catheters, cannulae, intravenous (IV) administration and infusion sets, and related accessories were among India’s major medical device exports to the US.

“The impact could be significant for manufacturers of high-volume, low-margin products, where even a marginal increase in costs can influence procurement decisions and tender outcomes,” an executive with a Delhi-based medtech export unit told Business Standard.

The US accounted for nearly 23.5 per cent of India’s medical device exports in the first nine months of FY26. According to Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) data, India exported medical devices worth Rs 28,106 crore during the period, of which shipments to the US accounted for Rs 6,608 crore.

“There will surely be some offsetting, but that depends on how fast companies on either side adjust to the FTAs and, even more importantly, how quickly the FTA provisions are operationalised,” he added.

India’s recent free trade agreements (FTAs), including those with the United Kingdom (UK) and New Zealand, could help cushion the impact, Choudary said.

“The proposed tariff increase could impact MSME manufacturers who have built their presence through quality and cost-effectiveness,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).

While official estimates are unavailable, industry executives peg the share of MSMEs in India’s domestic medical technology market at 60-70 per cent by number of units.

Industry executives, however, pointed out that the proposed tariff was still at the consultation stage, leaving room for negotiations.

“The USTR’s announcement is currently at the consultation stage, with a window for industry feedback and bilateral dialogue ahead,” said Chandra Ganjoo, executive director and group chief executive officer of Trivitron Healthcare.

She said the company’s diversified manufacturing footprint across India, the US, Europe and other international markets would help it maintain continuity for customers and partners.