US team to visit India next month for trade talks; dates not finalised

The US team is expected to visit India next month for trade talks, though no dates have been finalised yet, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

The Indian side visited Washington, DC, in April for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim pact and take forward the negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

"We expect the US team to visit soon..not this month..may be next month," he told reporters here.

He said India is engaged with the US on trade deal and it would be signed at an opportune time.