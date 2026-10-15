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US trade pact to be operationalised once India gets competitive edge: Goyal

Goyal also said that the free trade agreement between India and the European Union will be inked in December and will come into force in February or March next year

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the first phase of the India-US trade pact has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting.

He expressed hope that it would be finalised soon and operationalised once India secures a competitive advantage over its peer countries.

"US bilateral trade agreement's first tranche has been finalised and it is going through final contours, the legal drafting and we hope to be able to finalise that soon and operationalise that once we get the competitive advantage over our peer countries," Goyal said here at an event.

He also said that the free trade agreement between India and the European Union will be inked in December and would come into force from February or March next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia US Trade DealUS India relations

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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