US waiver covers Rosneft, Lukoil crude as India seeks LNG, LPG alternatives

The 30-day waiver granted by the US to India to import Russian oil covers the crude directly sourced from Russian state-owned Rosneft and Lukoil but stranded at sea, government officials have clarified, adding the country is now also exploring new sources for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

India is currently struggling to secure energy supplies from its traditional suppliers in West Asia due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. Its refiners have also refrained from purchasing Russian crude from the two producers since November 2025, when the US slapped sanctions on the entities, even though they previously accounted for about 60 per cent of Moscow’s oil supplies to India.

Officials who did not wish to be quoted said that with shipments from West Asia facing uncertainty, India is also looking at alternative sources for its LNG and LPG supplies through routes that do not transit the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but strategic trade route located between Iran and Oman. For LNG, India is considering supplies from Australia and Canada, among other countries, while companies are in talks with global energy majors with diversified portfolios such as TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil for LPG supplies. Early on Sunday, the US and Israeli military struck fuel depots near Iran’s capital, Tehran, as the conflict entered its second week, with no signs of de-escalation.

Amid continuing tensions, India is facing risks to energy availability given its heavy reliance on imports. To keep supplies flowing amid the ongoing war, the US on March 5 issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian oil refiners to purchase Russian crude oil currently stranded at sea. The waiver expires on April 4, 2026. Compared with crude oil, India is more exposed to disruption in LNG and LPG supplies amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US and Israel. Around 83 per cent of India’s LPG imports and 56 per cent of LNG imports are sourced via routes linked to Hormuz. Around 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports transit through the route.

India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) last week hiked cooking gas or domestic LPG prices by ₹60 per cylinder nationwide due to a surge in international prices amid the ongoing crisis. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder now costs ₹913 in Delhi. The price of commercial LPG, mostly used by restaurants and hotels, has also been increased by ₹114.5 per 19-kg cylinder to ₹1,883 in Delhi. The government has also directed oil refining companies to maximise LPG production for domestic cooking gas, which should be made available to the three state-run OMCs — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. India has around 33 crore active domestic LPG customers, according to government data.