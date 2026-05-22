US wants to sell India as much energy as it can buy, says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday stated that Washington is actively engaged in discussions with India to significantly broaden energy cooperation, confirming that the strategic partnership will be a focal point during his upcoming official visit to New Delhi.

Lauding India's pivotal position on the global stage, the top US diplomat expressed strong enthusiasm for expanding bilateral trade ties. "Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you've seen I think we're at historic levels of US production, and US export," Rubio told reporters in Miami as he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India.

The high-profile itinerary will see Rubio travelling across major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, from May 23 to 26. The Secretary of State underlined Washington's keenness to strengthen India's energy security portfolio through diverse international channels, acknowledging New Delhi's proactive management of global energy pressures resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. "We want to be able to do more. We were already in talks with them to do more. We want them to be a bigger part of their portfolio. We also think there are opportunities with Venezuelan oil," Rubio stated. Highlighting India's exemplary standing as a frontline global partner, Rubio noted that his highly anticipated itinerary in New Delhi would feature high-level engagements with ministers from the elite Quad grouping.

"They are a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them. And so it is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about," Rubio said. The top US diplomat further emphasised the deep-rooted institutional cooperation between the two democracies within the plurilateral architecture. "We'll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I'm glad we are able to do it now in India, and we're going to do one later in the year as well," Rubio added.