USTR Greer to visit New Delhi on June 23-24 for India-US BTA talks

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit New Delhi on June 23-24 for talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to advance negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

“This is a short visit; the expectation is that discussions will centre on giving final touches to the framework deal, which was discussed during the first week of June,” Agrawal told reporters at a press conference. Both sides will also hold discussions on the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), he said.

Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who is also the chief negotiator for the BTA, visited India in the first week of June. The two sides discussed a range of issues during Lynch’s visit, including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, and economic security alignment.

Discussions related to the US probe against India under Section 301 are also likely to surface during Greer’s visit, Agrawal indicated. While the Section 301 investigation is a separate legal issue, it will have implications for trade, he said. “I think we will try to have their answers on Section 301 investigations,” Agrawal said. The Office of the USTR has proposed an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on Indian goods under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to investigate and take action against trade practices it deems harmful to US commerce. However, the extra duty will not take effect immediately, as Washington has invited public comments on the proposed tariff action by July 6. The USTR will hold hearings on the matter on July 7.

Following February’s joint statement on a framework for an interim agreement, the White House removed the 25 per cent penal tariff on India for its Russian oil imports. Both sides had also agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. However, soon after, the US Supreme Court scrapped the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the White House under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. India-UK FTA Further, while talking about the implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), Agrawal said a team of officials from the Commerce Ministry was currently in London to resolve the sticking points that have delayed the rollout of the FTA.

“As we speak today, an Indian team is in London right now to take forward the discussions and see that we are able to operationalise the deal,” Agrawal said. “We are very close on all the issues, and we hope there will be a resolution soon,” he added. UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle had also visited New Delhi earlier this month to meet Goyal and discuss the implementation of the FTA signed in July 2025. The UK’s import restriction on steel, seen as a non-tariff barrier by India, has delayed the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement, which was expected to come into force last month.