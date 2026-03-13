USTR investigates India, 59 others over imports linked to forced labour

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Friday (India time) initiated investigations against 60 countries, including India, to determine whether they failed to stop the import of goods produced with ‘forced’ labour.

These investigations — launched under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974 — will focus on Washington’s 60 top trading partners, collectively covering more than 99 per cent of inbound shipments into the US in 2024. Apart from India, economies subject to these investigations include China, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Algeria, among others.

The announcement came a day after it launched tariff-related investigations against India and 15 other trade partners, accusing these countries’ “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors” of adversely affecting America’s reindustrialisation efforts. All these investigations under Section 301(b) authorise the USTR to initiate investigations into foreign trade practices that are "unreasonable or discriminatory" and burden US commerce, potentially leading to retaliatory tariffs or restrictions. “Despite the international consensus against forced labor, governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labor from entering their markets. For too long, American workers and firms have been forced to compete against foreign producers who may have an artificial cost advantage gained from the scourge of forced labor,” an official release quoted USTR Jamieson Greer as saying.

“These investigations will determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labor and how the failure to eradicate these abhorrent practices impacts US workers and businesses,” he said. According to the USTR, companies using forced labor benefit from artificially lower labour costs. Because of this, countries are able to sell goods at a lower price, putting American workers and exporters at a disadvantage. Ending forced labour is a key priority and an economic and national security imperative for the US, it said. The launch of these investigations came less than a month after the US Supreme Court struck down the legal basis for the US President Donald Trump-led administration’s country-specific ‘reciprocal tariffs’. Thereafter, Trump imposed a blanket 10 per cent surcharge on all countries for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act from February 24.