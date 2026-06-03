USTR proposes 12.5% extra tariff on India amid trade deal negotiations

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed an additional tariff of 12.5 per cent on India and 53 other economies, including China, Vietnam and the UK, after an investigation concluded that these countries failed to address the import of goods made with forced labour. Washington has invited public comments on the proposed tariff action by July 6. The USTR will hold hearings on the matter on July 7. “We found that India has failed to impose and effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition,” the USTR said in its report outlining the findings of the investigation. “We found that the failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition is unreasonable. In Section V, we found that the failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition burdens or restricts US commerce.”

The tariff proposal follows the USTR's probe into 60 economies, which account for 99.4 per cent of US imports, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to investigate and act against trade practices that may harm US commerce. The USTR has proposed an additional tariff of 10 per cent on six other economies, including Pakistan, Indonesia and the European Union, that were investigated on grounds of forced labour under Section 301. The USTR's tariff proposal on India comes as officials from the two sides are meeting in New Delhi to discuss a trade deal. Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who is also chief negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), is leading a team of officials to advance trade deal negotiations this week.

“India remains engaged with the US on the matter as a part of Section 301 proceedings,” the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday following the USTR's tariff proposal. “India is also parallelly engaged with the US for finalisation of a framework agreement as was announced on February 2 and in accordance with the joint statement released on February 7,” the department said in a press release. India and the US had finalised an interim trade deal in February that proposed a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on Indian goods. However, soon after, the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The two sides have nearly finalised an interim deal, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday ahead of Lynch's arrival in New Delhi. “Now we only have to see how we can incorporate the legal changes in the US (following the US Supreme Court verdict) within the trade deal,” Goyal had said. Following the US Supreme Court ruling, Trump imposed a blanket tariff of 10 per cent on all trading partners until July 24. The proposed tariff of 12.5 per cent is likely to be finalised by July 24, before the expiration of the baseline duty. The USTR had in March also initiated another Section 301 investigation alleging overcapacity among its trading partners, including India. Washington is yet to release its findings from that investigation.

India should be prepared for additional Section 301 tariffs related to the excess industrial capacity probe, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said on Wednesday. “GTRI views the 12.5 per cent tariffs as part of a broader effort by Washington to increase pressure on India through Section 301 investigations and tariffs,” Srivastava said in a note. He suggested that India should also challenge the legal basis of the proposed tariff action. “The current investigation exceeds the scope of Section 301, which deals with market-access barriers faced by US firms in the country being investigated, and not what it imports and from where,” Srivastava said.