Ahead of WTO's 14th ministerial meet, USTR pushes rethink in MFN norm

Global trade rules, especially the most-favoured nation (MFN) principle, are being weakened and need to be reconsidered, largely because countries do not fully adhere to them, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a report on World Trade Organization (WTO) reform ahead of the global trade body’s 14th ministerial conference (MC14).

MC14 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Under global trade rules, the MFN principle is based on non-discrimination, or equal treatment — such as extending lower tariffs — to all trading partners. Exceptions are allowed in cases of bilateral trade agreements or deals among groups of nations.

“We strongly agree that, as part of the reform process, members need to rethink how the MFN principle functions in its current form, and whether it genuinely fosters openness and a level playing field, or whether it has become a straitjacket that cements the status quo and enables free riding. We also strongly agree that members need to embark on a frank conversation on the link between MFN and reciprocity,” the report said, adding that the principle no longer reflects current economic realities. The US report comes at a time when Washington is imposing country-specific tariffs, citing national security and unfair trade practices.

It said that, for decades, while the US kept its tariffs low and its economy open, its trading partners imposed “egregious tariff and non-tariff barriers” on American exports. As a result, the MFN principle has consistently failed to prevent discriminatory trade practices and ensure equal treatment. “The WTO needs to change if it intends to remain relevant as the international trading system shifts towards reciprocity and balance… Our report addresses key issues such as transparency, eligibility for special and differential treatment, plurilateral negotiations, the role of the MFN principle, the role of the Secretariat, and essential security,” the report quoted USTR Jamieson Greer as saying.