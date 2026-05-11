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Uttar Pradesh govt approves thermal power project of ₹33,000 crore

Apart from ramping up thermal power, the state government is also boosting its solar and renewable energy portfolio

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Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 8:06 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has approved the proposal of setting up three thermal power units totalling 2,400 megawatt (Mw) in Prayagraj district.
 
The Meja project stage II (3x800 Mw) will encompass a total investment of nearly ₹33,000 crore over the next 5 years.
 
The project is a 50:50 joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUN).
 
"The project will fortify the state's energy security, along with fulfilling industrial development and the growing energy needs," a senior UP government official said.
 
Now, the proposal, which has been cleared by the state energy task force, will be put before the Yogi Adityanath cabinet for final approval.
 
Earlier, the NTPC Board had Sanction an additional equity of about ₹3,173 crore for the development of the project. The Meja stage I (2x660 Mw) is already operational.
 
Apart from ramping up thermal power, the state government is also boosting its solar and renewable energy portfolio.
 
Speaking at the UP Energy Expo 2026 organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the state has taken a big leap in the field of alternative energy and reducing carbon footprint.
 
Leading energy firms such as Signergy India, Icon Solar, KEI Industries, Polycab India, SAIL Industries, Radico Khaitan and Synco Energy participated in the UP Energy Expo.
 
"In April, UP set a national record by installing over 52,000 solar plants, thereby securing the top position in India," Pathak said.
 
Energy demand in UP is estimated to touch 33,375 Mw in June 2026. As such, the state has prepared a roadmap to ensure availability of 34,000 Mw.
 
UP is among the top performing states under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. So far, over 480,000 residential rooftop solar plants have been installed across 75 districts in the state.
 
Apart from rooftop solar plants, the private sector is partnering with rural entrepreneurs to set up micro solar farms, which feed energy to the local community including shops and micro enterprises.
 
Nearly 80 per cent of the electricity demand during peak hours will be met through previously signed MoUs under long-term tie-ups.
 
According to the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the remaining energy demand will be met by procuring additional electricity from leading power exchange platforms such as IEX, PXIL, and HPX.
 

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Topics :Uttar PradeshThermal PowerPower Project

First Published: May 11 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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