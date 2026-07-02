Uttar Pradesh trade show may generate ₹25,000 crore boost for MSMEs

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from September 25-29, 2026, is expected to provide a global trading and marketing platform to nine million MSMEs across the state. The MSME sector plays a vital role in the state's industrial and socio-economic spectrum in terms of employment and economic activities.

The trade show aims to attract 550 international buyers from more than 80 countries, and 45,000 B2B (business-to-business) buyers. The theme for the 4th edition of UPITS 2026 is ‘UP for Global Growth: Innovation, Manufacturing & Exports’.

According to officials, UPITS 2026 is estimated to generate ₹5,000 crore in business enquiries and ₹20,000 crore in potential business generation, apart from facilitating over 5,000 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between domestic and global trading and business entities.

With UP’s vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the UPITS will pitch the landlocked state as a global sourcing hub for multinational trading firms, importers, exporters, and ecommerce players. The sub-themes of the high octane event include: Make in UP, Export from UP, One District One Product (ODOP) to Global Markets, MSME & Startup Empowerment, Sustainable Manufacturing, Digital Trade & E-Commerce, and Investment & Logistics Hub. In the run up to the event, large-scale branding activities would be implemented across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad etc. In a review meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal underscored that the UPITS 2026 is an ambitious event for the state, and should be organised with even greater grandeur.