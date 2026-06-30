VB-G RAM G Act to come into force from July 1; Centre says all ready

The Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 will come into force from July 1, with the Centre on Tuesday stating that all arrangements have been made for its implementation.

The Ministry of Rural Development said the Act provides a statutory guarantee of up to 125 days of wage employment to eligible rural households, compared to the 100 days provided under the existing rural employment framework.

The ministry said an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore has been made to states and Union Territories to ensure a smooth transition, timely wage payments and uninterrupted implementation of works under the new framework.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government's priority was to ensure that "no eligible rural worker remains without work even for a single day". He said the Centre and states had worked together to complete administrative, financial and technical preparations for the rollout. The government said existing e-KYC-verified job cards will remain valid until the new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued. The gram panchayats will continue to play a key role in implementation of the scheme, with focus on areas such as natural resource management, water conservation, agriculture and allied activities, rural infrastructure and women's empowerment, it added.

According to the ministry, 29 states and Union Territories have made budgetary provisions for the Act, while 24 states have notified their VB-G RAM G state schemes. The rollout of the new law comes amid criticism from opposition parties and rural employment activists, who have raised concerns over changes in the existing rural employment guarantee framework. They have questioned if the new system could affect the demand-driven nature of employment, the role of states and panchayats, and whether adequate financial resources would be available for implementation. The government has maintained that the new framework will strengthen rural livelihood security, improve asset creation and provide a more comprehensive approach to employment generation.