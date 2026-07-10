Vegetables, pulses, cereals: How a weak monsoon could hit your food bill

A spell of heavy rain can push up the price of spinach or tomatoes almost overnight. A poor monsoon, however, may take months to show up in the price of dal or rice. The price of cooking oil, meanwhile, may be driven more by rainfall in another country than in India.

That difference is becoming important this year as India entered the monsoon season with food inflation already climbing. Consumer food inflation rose to 4.78 per cent in May from 4.20 per cent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi). The monsoon then delivered its fifth-driest June since 1901, with rainfall 39.8 per cent below normal. While rains have picked up since, kharif sowing in early July was still about 21 per cent below last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

So, if the monsoon remains erratic and demand stays constant, where will it hurt the household food bill first? The answer depends on what is being bought. The monsoon does not reach every part of the food basket at the same speed or through the same route. “Vegetables are the most sensitive to monsoon fluctuations, with rainfall shocks passing through to retail prices within a few days to a fortnight,” Bhabesh Hazarika, economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), told Business Standard. Their perishability, limited storage, exposure to crop damage, lower mandi arrivals and transport disruptions make prices particularly volatile, he said.

For a company buying food at scale, the pattern is already familiar. Munish Sharma, chief operating officer of Compass Group India, told Business Standard, “Fresh produce is the most sensitive category in our procurement basket. Vegetables have a short shelf life and are immediately exposed to excessive rainfall, flooding, lower mandi arrivals, and transport disruptions. Changes in supplier quotations can become visible within days of a significant weather event.” The company supplies food services across corporate workplaces and other institutions. Why do vegetables become expensive first during a weak monsoon? “The speed of effect on food items depends on the extent of waterlogging and crop damage,” said agribusiness and mandi expert Vijay Sardana.

He explained that leafy vegetables are particularly vulnerable. “Spinach grows close to the ground, which makes it more exposed to waterlogging. A crop such as chilli, which grows above the ground, may still be harvested after rain. Onions are different again. Farmers can sometimes wait for water to recede before harvesting them, and the crop can also be stored,” he said. When arrivals fall while demand remains constant, prices rise immediately, Sardana said. “The disruption can come through several routes. Rain may damage the crop, block roads, delay trucks, increase spoilage, or temporarily interrupt mandi supplies. For perishable produce, even a short disruption matters because inventories are thin,” he said.

Institutional buyers respond by changing where and what they buy. Compass Group India uses alternate sourcing regions where possible, while its culinary teams can redesign menus or substitute ingredients. If fresh tomatoes become scarce, for example, tomato purée can be used in suitable dishes. Frozen ingredients can also help when prolonged rainfall raises infestation risks and reduces the consistency of fresh produce, the company said. Why do pulses take longer to become expensive? “Pulses are the second most sensitive, largely rain-fed with limited buffer stocks, but prices tend to adjust after two to six months, as the effects cascade through sowing, acreage, yields and imports,” said Hazarika.

This matters because several pulse-growing regions are heavily dependent on rainfall. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka are important for rain-fed pulses and oilseeds. A rainfall deficit during the June-July sowing period can reduce planting, while excessive rain later can damage crops. Unlike vegetables, pulses can be stored and imported, slowing the initial impact. But a domestic production shortfall can lead to more persistent inflation when public stocks are limited. Why do cereals respond more slowly to monsoon shocks? Cereals, particularly rice, are affected over an even longer period of roughly three to nine months, according to Hazarika.

The reason is not just that grain can be stored. It is also because government procurement and buffer stocks can interrupt the journey from a weak crop to a higher retail price. Rice is directly exposed to the kharif monsoon. Wheat is largely a winter crop, but a poor monsoon can still affect it later through lower reservoir levels, weaker soil moisture and reduced irrigation availability. For cereals, the location of the rainfall deficit also matters. While Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are major procurement regions for wheat and rice, eastern India is crucial for rice production. “While total all-India monsoon rainfall is still an important indicator, it is no longer sufficient to forecast food inflation,” Hazarika said. “What matters more and more is when it rains, where it rains, and how evenly it rains.”

How do milk, sugar and edible oils respond to monsoon shocks? Heavy rain does not usually change retail milk prices overnight. Prolonged rainfall and flooding can instead disrupt fodder supplies, farm operations and logistics, pushing up production costs. These pressures may take one to three months to reach retail milk prices. Sugar takes even longer to react. With a long crop cycle and government intervention in the market, it can take six months to a year for a rainfall shock to feed into prices. Edible oils are different. While domestic soybean and groundnut crops depend on the monsoon, India meets a large part of its edible oil demand through imports. Retail prices are therefore influenced more by global palm, soybean and sunflower oil prices, currency movements, and import policy than by rainfall at home.

Infographic created using ChatGPT How does the monsoon’s impact differ across regions? A tomato sold in Delhi may have travelled from Madhya Pradesh or Karnataka, while onions may come from Maharashtra or Gujarat. The farther the commodity travels, the greater the exposure to freight costs, handling losses and disruptions. Sardana estimated that a vegetable sourced close to Delhi may incur transport costs of around ₹2 a kg, while moving the same produce over 500 km could cost ₹5-7 a kg before handling costs and losses. The impact also differs between rural and urban households. Urban households are mostly net food buyers and feel higher prices immediately. In rural areas, locally produced vegetables may remain cheaper. But anything brought from outside can become expensive there too. The biggest vulnerability may be among rural households that buy more food than they sell.