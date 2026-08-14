Venezuelan crude turns costly for India as discounts shrink, freight surges

One of India’s biggest alternative sources of crude oil supply has become significantly more expensive. Discounts on Venezuelan crude have shrunk by half from pre-West Asia war levels, with the delivered cost of dirty, acidic grades such as Merey surging by 50 per cent to a record $95 per barrel, according to an examination of government and shipping data by Business Standard and confirmed by senior trading sources.

That has partly slowed imports of what used to be the country’s cheapest crude, leaving Indian refiners, especially Reliance Industries, with costlier alternatives.

Meanwhile, prices of Russian crude oil, which accounted for over half of India’s crude oil supplies in June and July, have flipped to a premium of around $1 a barrel to Dated Brent on a delivered basis from a discount after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on tankers taking the Bab el Mandeb route in the Red Sea, an alternative to Hormuz.

Both waterways together are energy lifelines for Asian consumers such as India and China. Venezuela was India’s fourth-biggest supplier in July at 218,000 barrels per day (bpd). This is remarkable considering that, prior to the April-July period of the West Asia war, purchases from Venezuela had last increased to over 200,000 bpd in October 2020, according to data from maritime intelligence agency Kpler. Imports of the dirty, acidic Merey variety from Venezuela surged starting in April, averaging 262,000 bpd in the April-July period. “There has been a clear uptick in Venezuelan crude flows into India since January, but more recently these flows appear to be finding a floor,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst at Kpler. “Discounts have narrowed, while higher freight costs and strong overall Indian import demand have made the economics less attractive. At the same time, competition from PADD 3 refiners (US refiners) has increased as their Middle Eastern crude imports decline, limiting further upside in Indian purchases.”

Freight rates for supplies from the Americas have more than doubled to $8-$10 a barrel, a ship broker said. Delivered prices of Venezuelan oil into Indian ports averaged $93.3 per barrel in the March-June period, compared with $56 a barrel in the year-earlier period, according to the latest Indian customs data. Iran was the most expensive crude bought by India in June at $120 a barrel, the data showed, imported when Washington lifted sanctions on Iran for a brief period during the war. Why did Venezuelan crude become more important for India? After the war in West Asia disrupted India’s supplies from producers in the region — shrinking shipments by half to 1.48 million bpd last month from 3.1 million bpd in pre-war February, comprising medium, sour grades — India was left largely with Russia and Venezuela for similar crude varieties, a senior refining official said.

Reliance added Venezuela to its crude diet because it had the necessary refining equipment and blending infrastructure to process Merey, which was available at a double-digit discount to international crude oil benchmark Dated Brent, an industry official said. Moreover, Reliance has had to slash purchases of Russian oil by around two-thirds this year to about 200,000 bpd from 2025 levels because European Union sanctions barred the use of Russian crude for fuel supplies to Europe, according to EU and Kpler data. Brent had slid to around $70 a barrel last month but surged above $90 a barrel when the US-Iran ceasefire collapsed and a new front opened in the West Asia war after Houthi rebels attacked Saudi Arabian tankers taking the Bab el Mandeb route to avoid Iran’s blockade of the Hormuz waterway, a refining official said.

Brent is now trading at around $89 per barrel. Any crude oil benchmarked to Brent is at a disadvantage, Ritolia said. Venezuelan grades are pegged to Brent, which is expensive now, and discounts have shrunk because of a squeeze on medium, sour supplies, he added. State-run refiners have largely turned to Russian oil because medium, sour Urals suited their refineries and their facilities cannot process large volumes of Merey on a sustained basis, a senior refining official said. Russia accounted for more than 55 per cent of India’s 5 million bpd of crude imports in July, with the country importing a record 2.78 million bpd of Russian oil that month.