Venezuelan crude offers Reliance margin boost, but supply is a hurdle

While the statement does not explicitly state any commitment by RIL to raise its purchase of Venezuelan crude - which the US now controls following the ouster and kidnapping of that country's President Nicolas Maduro early this year - Rubio's comments before the meeting offer a peek into the likely focus areas of the discussion. The Secretary of State acknowledged India as a "refining superpower" and praised RIL's "extraordinary capacity to refine", noting that expanding cooperation with western hemisphere energy suppliers like Venezuela would benefit both India and the US.

However, the plan may be as simple to execute as it would appear. The first is whether there will be enough surplus of Venezuelan crude that can be imported by India. The other is the current record high product cracks - the difference between the price of a barrel of crude and the final, refined product, such as petrol or diesel - which make the benefits of converting heavy, sulphur-rich Venezuelan crude available to multiple refiners rather than just RIL.