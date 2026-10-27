Venezuelan crude offers Reliance margin boost, but supply is a hurdle

Since January of this year, Venezuela has managed to increase crude production and exports by tapping into relatively low-hanging opportunities, including restarting existing operations and improving utilisation of its long-underperforming export infrastructure.
"However, production and export growth appear to have plateaued over the past two to three months, suggesting that much of the initial recovery has already been captured," said Sumit Ritolia, senior manager (Modelling) at Kpler, a data and analytics firm that provides real-time intelligence on commodity flows and maritime shipping. "Looking ahead, we see scope for only a marginal additional increase of around 100–200 kbpd, unless more substantial investment is made in upstream production, infrastructure rehabilitation and export debottlenecking."