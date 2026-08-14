Vishwakarma 2.0 set for September 17 launch with bigger credit push
Centre likely to launch second phase of PM Vishwakarma scheme on September 17, with higher credit access and stronger market support for artisansAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
Centre likely to launch second phase of PM Vishwakarma scheme on September 17, with higher credit access and stronger market support for artisansAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 11:30 PM IST