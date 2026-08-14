Vishwakarma 2.0 set for September 17 launch with bigger credit push

Banks were also directed to review cases rejected because beneficiaries could not be contacted, while beneficiaries who declined loans were required to provide written undertakings. The MSME ministry, in coordination with the Department of Financial Services, stepped up outreach through SMS messages in 12 regional languages and calls from MSME and bank call centres.

At present, a beneficiary should not have availed loans under similar credit-based schemes of the central or state governments, such as the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) or Mudra, in the past five years.

Under the first tranche of the loan, the government provides up to ₹1 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. After full repayment of the first tranche, the beneficiary is eligible to avail of a second tranche loan of up to ₹2 lakh. The first tranche is repayable over 18 months, while the second tranche has a 30-month repayment period. With the second edition of the scheme, the government is expected to expand the loan amount available to beneficiaries.