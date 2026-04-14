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War impact: India's overall airline capacity declines 0.2% in April

West Asia tensions dent international travel demand, dragging down India's airline capacity in April despite steady domestic growth and rising fares

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International domestic capacity of all airlines, both global and Indian, in April is pegged at 7.36 million seats. This is far lower than the 7.9 million capacity in the year ago period.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
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The West Asia crisis, despite an uneasy ceasefire between the US and Iran, is clearly taking its toll on air travel and international business in the month of April, according to aviation industry data provider OAG.   
 
Overall airline capacity in India (international and domestic combined) in April fell 0.2 per cent, primarily due to a sharp drop in international capacity by 7.9 per cent amid continued weak demand in West Asia, according to latest data from OAG. The shortfall could not be bridged by a 3.4 per cent increase in domestic capacity. The situation could become tougher with domestic fares now spiking due to air turbine fuel (ATF) prices surging, exerting a downward impact on demand.     
 
International domestic capacity of all airlines, both global and Indian, in April is pegged at 7.36 million seats. This is far lower than the 7.9 million capacity in the year ago period. As a result, the share of international travel in overall seat capacity is now pegged at 30 per cent in April compared with 32 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
The impact of the global crisis is reflected in what airlines are being forced to do — pruning their overall seat capacity and postponing expansion plans. Market leader IndiGo operates 50 per cent of all departing seats on offer in April — it is offering 12.5 million seats which represents a mere 1 per cent rise on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.   
 
Air India Express, which operates several flights to West Asia reduced its total departing seat capacity by a sharp 10.90 per cent Y-o-Y to only 2.5 million seats in April. Air India has pruned its total seat capacity by 6.20 per cent during the same period. Together, the two Tata Group airlines operate 24 per cent of India’s capacity. However, they have reduced overall capacity by 0.5 million seats Y-o-Y in April — down 8 per cent on a combined basis.
 
Akasa Air has increased seat capacity in April by 2.6 per cent, while west Asian carrier Emirates has increased capacity by a marginal 0.30 per cent in April at 531,572 seats.
 
The India-UAE route is ranked 11 among the top 20 international country pairs in terms of seat capacity. In April, however, the seat capacity between the two countries was slashed by one-fifth, down 473,297 seats Y-o-Y.    
 

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Topics :West AsiaAviation industryIndian aviation

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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