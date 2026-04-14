War impact: India's overall airline capacity declines 0.2% in April

Air India Express, which operates several flights to West Asia reduced its total departing seat capacity by a sharp 10.90 per cent Y-o-Y to only 2.5 million seats in April. Air India has pruned its total seat capacity by 6.20 per cent during the same period. Together, the two Tata Group airlines operate 24 per cent of India’s capacity. However, they have reduced overall capacity by 0.5 million seats Y-o-Y in April — down 8 per cent on a combined basis.