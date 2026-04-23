War-risk premiums surge: Can ₹12,980 cr maritime pool steady trade costs?

The ongoing West Asia crisis has led to a major jump in insurance premiums—in some cases by more than 1,000 per cent. In response, the Indian government last week launched a ₹12,980 crore Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool to prevent this shock from feeding into trade costs.

This leads to a key question: can sovereign backing make insurance affordable enough for exporters, shipowners and supply chains?

Why the govt introduced insurance pool

India’s trade is highly exposed to sea-lane disruption, with about 95 per cent of trade by volume and 70 per cent by value moving by sea. When premiums spike, the impact flows quickly into freight rates, import prices and export margins.

Recent geopolitical tensions, especially in West Asia, have sharply raised insurance costs on key routes like the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz. War-risk cover has become a major additional expense. Premiums have risen from 0.02-0.05 per cent pre-crisis to 1-3 per cent of a ship’s value, and up to 7.5 per cent in extreme cases -- turning a negligible cost into a key driver of voyage economics. Policymakers are increasingly treating insurance as a macroeconomic stabiliser rather than a back-end service. Launching a sovereign domestic pool aims to cushion Indian trade from global volatility while ensuring continuity of coverage.

What the insurance pool does The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool covers hull and machinery, cargo, protection and indemnity, and war-risk insurance for Indian-linked vessels and routes. By pooling risk domestically, insurers can continue underwriting high-risk voyages and smooth extreme price swings. Capt Ritesh Kumar, a former mariner and CEO at Broadside Marine, told Business Standard: “This pool can definitely act as a shock absorber when global insurers withdraw coverage or spike war-risk premiums.” If effective, the pool could stabilise insurance costs for oil shipments, bulk commodities and low-margin exports, protecting margins and easing import-related inflation. It may also strengthen supply-chain resilience by reducing dependence on foreign insurance cycles.

Can the insurance pool offer affordability? The pool can ensure availability of insurance even if global players withdraw. However, it cannot guarantee affordability if risks remain high. It can stabilise pricing, but not eliminate underlying risk costs. He further said that insurance costs only partially affect freight rates. “In crisis periods, it becomes disproportionately large and distorts trade flows,” he noted, adding that savings are often absorbed by shipowners unless competition increases. Limits to the policy The pool cannot override global pricing tied to real-world risks and may create fiscal exposure if claims surge. Its scale is also limited compared to India’s total maritime trade exposure.

“The global marine insurance market is highly concentrated (almost 90 per cent) between a small group of P&I clubs, making the sovereign nations simply the price takers,” Capt Ritesh said. On the other hand, domestic insurers rely on limited capacity backed by sovereign support. “Domestic capacity can bridge temporary withdrawal of global players. But for large-scale war losses, the sovereign effectively becomes the reinsurer of last resort,” he said. He warned that multiple losses during prolonged conflict could strain the sovereign balance sheet. “War-risks are systemic which cannot be diversified,” he added. What this policy means The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool is not a solution for geopolitical risk but a tool to manage it. Its success depends on whether sovereign backing can turn volatile risk into predictable cost without excessive fiscal burden.