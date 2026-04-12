Wars prompt India to change crude price basket formula, fix 3-yr inaccuracy

The Indian crude cocktail is a free on board (FOB) price, excluding freight, insurance and other charges, published to represent an indicative price for Indian imports.
The reason for the sudden change, the official said, was that under the old formula, the Indian crude basket surged to as high as $156 a barrel. This did not accurately represent the prices Indian refiners were paying for the oil and from where it was sourced.
In March, India bought a record low 910,000 barrels per day from West Asia, typically benchmarked off Dubai/Oman, after Iran virtually shuttered the Hormuz. This compares to 3 million bpd in February from the region, according to Kpler data and a senior refining official, prompting a rework in pricing weights.