Wars prompt India to change crude price basket formula, fix 3-yr inaccuracy

In a break from tradition, India’s Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), the custodian of the country’s petroleum data, changed India’s crude pricing formula in March, increasing the weight of the European benchmark Brent over 50 per cent for the first time ever in the Indian crude oil basket.

This has been done to reflect India’s underlying realities in crude imports, according to government data, industry officials and shipping data.

The new formula also correctly signals the general direction of India’s crude imports and the underlying pricing benchmarks after being out of sync with actual import trends for the last three years.

“India’s diversification in crude oil purchases is being reflected in the new crude price formula,’’ said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president at ratings agency ICRA, a Moody’s affiliate.

Weight to Brent was the highest prior to 2006 at 43 per cent, PPAC data showed.

The ratio changed from a weight of 79 per cent given to Oman/Dubai and only 21 per cent to Brent in 2024-25 and 2025-26 until February.

The new Indian crude oil basket formula in March comprised 61 per cent weight to European benchmark Dated Brent, a light, sweet crude oil grade of premium quality, and 39 per cent to the average of Oman and Dubai oil benchmarks, sour grades containing higher sulphur and typically cheaper than sweet crude oil.

It added, “The Indian basket was not reflective of the diversification during the past three years.’’

Russian oil comprised 35 per cent for the last three years and it is typically priced of Brent, he added.

This is the first time the formula was changed mid-way, an official involved with petroleum statistics told Business Standard.

Typically, a committee meets to decide the ratio, which changes once a fiscal or once in many fiscals, another official said.