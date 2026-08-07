WB to link industrial incentives with job creation: Industries Min. Roy

West Bengal Industries Minister Tapas Roy on Friday said the state's proposed industrial incentive scheme will be linked to employment generation rather than investment, with a new industrial policy expected to be unveiled later this month.

Addressing the business conclave 'Uttaran 2026: Bangla, Building the Next Growth', Roy said industries would be eligible for incentives based on the number of jobs they create.

"We are thinking of linking incentives to employment generation rather than investment," he said.

The minister said the new industrial policy is expected to be announced on August 15.

The state government has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore in the 2026-27 budget to revive industrial incentives after the earlier incentive scheme was discontinued by the TMC government.