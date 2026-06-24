We are unequivocally, emphatically pro-business: West Bengal FM Dasgupta

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday said the BJP government would pursue a pro-business policy framework to foster an enabling environment for industrial growth while integrating the state's economy more closely with the national economy.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Growth Driven Family Business Conclave organised by Assocham, Dasgupta said the disengagement from the national economy had cost the state a lot. "We want to link our economy with the national economy," he said.

"One of the most important contributions which we can make in the coming days is to assure everyone that there is a certain tectonic shift in the public culture of West Bengal and that from a position of being contrarian we are now part of the mainstream," Dasgupta noted, adding that the government was unequivocally and emphatically pro-business.

The comments came against the backdrop of the Budget tabled in the Assembly on Monday, which combined an infrastructure and industry push with centrally sponsored schemes while maintaining the focus on welfare measures. Conflicts between the Centre and the state do happen occasionally, as they should, Dasgupta noted. But in West Bengal, the prolonged conflict sometimes was completely needless, he added. Citing the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor linking Ludhiana to Dankuni, Dasgupta said it was an excellent scheme that had stopped at the Bihar border because West Bengal was being difficult. The perception that West Bengal is a difficult place to do business is one that needs to be tackled, Dasgupta said.

In a bid to attract investment, the Budget proposed incentives to industry. The Trinamool Congress government last year had scrapped industrial incentives — granted since 1993 — to channel resources into welfare schemes. The BJP government plans to introduce a West Bengal Investment Promotion Framework with a thrust on industrial development through a cluster approach along industrial corridors. This is to encourage investments in both MSMEs and major industrial projects, give priority to investments in North Bengal and Paschimanchal, encourage the use of green energy, and incentivise investments in emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, semiconductor devices and designs, green hydrogen and defence manufacturing, among others. The proposed allocation for the new incentive policy is ₹5,000 crore this financial year.

On Wednesday, Dasgupta said: "I understand that we must make the structure, the government incentives etc on par with the rest of the neighbouring states — so that Assam doesn't have a disproportionate advantage or Odisha doesn't benefit too much. We should have a level playing field." It is West Bengal which needs to give extra incentives just to catch up, Dasgupta added. "It's really about creating an enabling environment, that's what everybody needs." Responding to media queries later, he said that the rules were being framed. Addressing the gathering, Dasgupta also said that West Bengal was too Kolkata-focused and called for the growth of other urban centres. "We need either Asansol or Durgapur to get back its old importance; we need Siliguri to actually rival and challenge Kolkata in various ways."