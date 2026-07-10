From crops to consumers: How a weak monsoon affects India's economy

A weak monsoon in India does not affect the economy all at once. It moves through it in stages—from farms to food prices, from rural incomes to consumer spending and eventually to inflation and monetary policy.

This remains very much relevant in 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has lowered its southwest monsoon forecast to 90 per cent of the long-period average, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has flagged a deficient monsoon and possible El Niño conditions as key risks to inflation and growth.

Weak monsoon: A macroeconomic shock

The first impact of a weak monsoon is felt in agriculture. Rainfall during June and July is crucial for sowing kharif crops. Poor or uneven rainfall reduces soil moisture, delays sowing and can lower crop yields, especially in rain-fed areas with limited irrigation.

This year, the impact was visible early. By the end of June, the area sown under kharif crops was nearly 22 per cent lower than a year earlier, as large parts of western and central India received little rainfall. Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), told Business Standard, "A weak monsoon is not merely a meteorological event in India; it is a macroeconomic shock that propagates through key sectors with far-reaching consequences." She said deficient rainfall immediately affects kharif production and, in turn, farm incomes and rural demand. "Slower rural activity can weigh on overall gross domestic product (GDP), strain fiscal balances through increased subsidy needs or welfare outlays, and create headwinds for financial intermediaries with rural exposures."

This year, the IMD has projected the southwest monsoon to be below normal, with rainfall during the June-September season expected at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The government has said it is prepared to cushion some of the impact. It has built a reserve of 174,000 quintals of seeds, in addition to the 1.73 million tonnes already required for the kharif season, to support farmers in case of delayed sowing or the need to replant crops. Higher food prices are usually the next link One of the earliest economic effects of a weak monsoon is higher food inflation, although the extent of the increase has varied across drought years. During the severe droughts of 1965-66 and 1966-67, food inflation rose to around 10-14 per cent. It surged to 18.8 per cent in 2009-10, while the increase was relatively lower at 4.3 per cent in 2014-15 and 6.2 per cent in 2015-16. In comparison, food inflation remained below 5 per cent during the drought years of 2002-03 and 2004-05.

Lower crop output, or even expectations of weaker harvests, can push up the prices of vegetables, pulses and cereals. This year, consumer inflation is expected to have moved above the RBI's 4 per cent target in June for the first time in 16 months, with higher food and fuel prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and monsoon concerns adding to price pressures, news agency Reuters reported. Food inflation had already started picking up. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)-based inflation rose to 4.78 per cent in May from 4.2 per cent in April, driven by sharp increases in the prices of items such as tomatoes, coconut and ginger.

Chakraborty said that higher food prices become a broader inflation concern "when price pressures persist and generate second-round effects". "However, when shortages linger, due to recovery lags, depleted reservoirs, or successive weak seasons, food inflation can feed into wage setting, raise inflationary expectations, and spill over into core prices," she said. Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte India, food prices will be the first visible impact in the coming months. "With food accounting for about 46 per cent of India's CPI basket, sustained food inflation can quickly influence headline inflation and overall purchasing power, especially of the rural consumers," Majumdar told Business Standard.

However, she believes the impact may be less severe than in previous years because India currently has comfortable foodgrain buffer stocks that can help moderate price shocks. Rural incomes, spending begin to weaken Crop stress then works its way into rural cash flows. Low output and high input costs can reduce farm income, which in turn affects spending on everything from essentials to durable goods. Agriculture and allied sectors are estimated to have grown by 3 per cent in FY26, slightly higher than earlier projections, supported by a strong rabi harvest. However, growth in FY27, particularly in the first quarter, could weaken if a poor monsoon linked to El Niño affects farm production.

Historical evidence suggests this pattern has played out before. Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Group, told Business Standard that drought years linked to El Niño have generally coincided with higher food inflation, weaker consumer spending and slower GDP growth. He noted that while recent rainfall has improved across many major kharif-growing states, Uttar Pradesh continues to receive significantly below-normal rainfall. According to him, staple crops may still avoid major damage if rains improve, but delayed rainfall could hurt cash crops such as sugarcane and cotton, affecting farm incomes and industries linked to them. Then, the stress shifts to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. When food bills rise and farm incomes slow, rural households become more cautious about discretionary spending, and companies can see weaker rural volumes and more down-trading to cheaper packs. FMCG companies often see slower rural sales as consumers shift to cheaper products or buy smaller packs.

Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, Economic Advisory at PwC India, said, "This decreased spend percolates to a lower demand for all other industries, especially the consumer durables and non-durables." Why inflation expectations matter If food prices remain elevated for long enough, households start expecting higher inflation. That changes behaviour—families buy earlier, negotiate wages more aggressively and stay aware of price-sensitive purchases. In its June monetary policy review, the RBI said it would monitor inflation expectations and second-round effects, which shows that the central bank sees this channel as a real macro risk. The central bank had projected retail inflation to average 5.1 per cent in FY27, with quarterly estimates of 4.2 per cent in the first quarter, 5.1 per cent in the second, 5.9 per cent in the third and 5.4 per cent in the fourth.

It said higher energy and commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions and uncertainty over the southwest monsoon have increased inflation risks, adding that further disruptions to global supply chains could push prices up further. When does the RBI step in? Experts said the RBI closely watches weather-related risks, as a weak monsoon can influence both inflation and economic growth. If these effects become significant and long-lasting, they can shape the central bank's monetary policy decisions. Chakraborty said that a substantial rainfall deficit, especially when combined with El Niño, raises prospects of lower agricultural output, higher food prices and subdued rural demand, factors that directly feed into the RBI's projections. "In such scenarios, the RBI may maintain a cautious policy stance to safeguard inflation credibility, even as it monitors evolving data," she said.