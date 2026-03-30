A weak rupee, high oil prices pose a double whammy for India's import bill

India’s import bill is facing a double hit from two fronts at once: A weaker rupee and a sharp rise in Brent crude prices. The situation worsened after the Iran war broke out on February 28, triggering fears over supply disruptions and shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

That matters because India pays for most of its key imports in US dollars, especially oil, electronics, gold, fertilisers, and industrial machinery. For a country heavily dependent on imported crude, the oil shock now compounds currency weakness, raising risks to the trade deficit, inflation, and overall growth.

How much have Brent crude and rupee changed since Jan 1? Between January 1 and March 27, Brent crude rose sharply from $60.75 a barrel to $105.32, an increase of about 73.4 per cent. Over the same period, the rupee weakened from 89.96 per US dollar to 94.59, a fall of roughly 5.1 per cent. The pressure intensified after the Iran war. Between February 27 and March 27, Brent climbed from $72.48 to $105.32, up about 45.3 per cent, while the rupee slipped from 90.95 to 94.59 against the dollar, a decline of 4 per cent. Why rupee alone can't unsettle fiscal deficit The rupee has been on a downward trajectory since mid-2025, touching the 90-mark in December. However, the fall did not immediately unsettle the fiscal deficit or headline inflation because several cushions held.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 projected the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of GDP, lower than the 4.8 per cent revised estimate for 2024-25, as receipts were budgeted to grow 11.1 per cent while expenditure was set to grow 7.4 per cent. In other words, the Centre planned to manage the deficit through revenue growth and spending discipline rather than relying on the exchange rate. The budget was also partly shielded by moderate oil prices earlier in the year. The Indian basket crude price stood at around $63.5 a barrel on January 21, 2026, and $70.7 on February 19, 2026 — elevated, but still far below the extreme spike seen in 2022.

Another cushion came from weak food prices. RBI data show headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was 0.7 per cent in November 2025 and 1.3 per cent in December 2025. Even after the CPI base revision, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) reported headline inflation at 3.21 per cent in February 2026, with food inflation at 3.47 per cent. How the rupee and crude oil affect trade deficit A weaker rupee hurts India’s external balance far more when crude prices are also elevated. The combined effect is best understood through the 2022 Ukraine war episode.

The rupee weakened sharply in 2022 as the US dollar strengthened following aggressive rate hikes. RBI data show the average rupee-dollar rate moved from 73.92 in 2021 to 78.60 in 2022, a depreciation of about 6.3 per cent. Also Read: First time in this rate cycle, RBI faces growth-inflation dilemma At the same time, global Brent crude prices surged. US EIA data show Brent averaged about $70.68 a barrel in 2021 and $100.78 in 2022, a jump of roughly 42.6 per cent. Monthly prices peaked at $122.71 in June 2022. Together, the weaker rupee and higher oil prices delivered a double blow to India’s import bill. Commerce Ministry data show merchandise imports rose to $610.22 billion in April 2021–March 2022, pushing the trade deficit to $192.41 billion, nearly double the $102.63 billion recorded a year earlier.

More recently, India’s merchandise imports during April–February 2025-26 stand at $713.53 billion against exports of $402.93 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $310.60 billion. February 2026 alone saw imports of $63.71 billion and exports of $36.61 billion. How does this affect inflation? The oil-rupee shock also feeds into inflation. A weaker rupee raises the cost of imported fuel, chemicals, electronics, and industrial inputs, and part of that increase is eventually passed on to consumers. The Ukraine war in 2022 offers a clear example. Headline CPI inflation rose to 7.79 per cent in April 2022, while the fuel and light component surged by 10.80 per cent year-on-year, breaching the RBI’s 6 per cent tolerance band. Although headline inflation eased to 5.72 per cent by December 2022, fuel inflation remained elevated at 10.97 per cent.