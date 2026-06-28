Weekly economy wrap: Core sector slowdown, US trade talks shape policy week

The economy and policy calendar this week was shaped by a mix of weak domestic production signals and stronger external account flows. The government sharpened its focus on trade remedies, pushed coal-import substitution, and stepped up its disinvestment momentum.

The big picture, however, remained the proposed India-US trade deal, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking competitive advantage over rival economies. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump may visit India early next year.

Core sector growth slows to 7-month low

The eight core sectors grew just 0.5 per cent in May , down from 1.8 per cent in April. The slowdown was led by contractions in coal and petroleum refinery products. Five of the eight sectors declined, while steel, cement and electricity remained in positive territory.