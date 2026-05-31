Weekly economy wrap: Fuel costs and trade talks drive policy week

India’s economy-and-policy dashboard this week was shaped by the growing spillover of global volatility into domestic prices, trade flows and supply decisions. Energy remained the clearest pressure point, with West Asia tensions affecting crude, gold and fertiliser costs, while domestic fuel-related decisions added to inflation concerns.

The government moved to ease textile input costs by waiving cotton import duty, extended a major food distribution support scheme, pushed faster mining activity, and revised fuel export levies without changing domestic rates. At the same time, trade talks with the US and shifts in India’s energy imports pointed to a broader effort to manage external uncertainty.

Energy pressure in focus Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the West Asia crisis was creating pressure through crude oil, fertiliser and gold prices, all of which require foreign exchange payments. The comment captured the week’s larger concern: global commodity shocks can quickly transmit into India’s import bill, currency management and inflation outlook. That pressure was also visible in India’s sourcing pattern. India raised Russian crude imports to 1.92 million barrels per day till May 28 and increased US gas purchases, as disruptions in West Asia affected traditional supply channels. Fuel costs add to inflation risks Fuel prices remained a key domestic concern. CNG in Delhi rose by ₹2 to ₹83.09 per kg , marking the fourth increase since May 15 and taking the cumulative rise to ₹5 per kg.

The Finance Ministry warned that fuel price hikes and weak monsoon rains could push up retail inflation through transport, energy and food costs. The warning linked two major risks for households and policymakers: higher energy costs and weather-related pressure on food supplies. The government also revised fuel export levies for June 1-15. Export levies were set at ₹1.5 per litre on petrol, ₹13.5 per litre on diesel and ₹9.5 per litre on ATF, while domestic fuel rates were kept unchanged. Supply-side measures target food and textiles The Union Cabinet approved a five-year extension of SARTHAK-PDS till March 2031 with a ₹25,530-crore outlay. The scheme brings together support for foodgrain movement and public distribution system technology reforms, keeping food security and delivery efficiency in focus.