Weekly economy wrap: Energy relief, slower PMI, monsoon concerns mark week

India’s economy entered July on a relieving note as energy supply pressures began to ease after the West Asia shock. While industrial output improved, manufacturing and services indicated slower expansion.

On the policy front, the government notified wage rates under the modified rural employment scheme, while also withdrawing fuel curbs. However, the government remained wary of uneven monsoon and El Nino affecting the inflation outlook.

Fuel curbs withdrawn

The government lifted temporary restrictions on petrol and diesel sales to commercial users from July 1 after reviewing the supply situation and easing tensions in West Asia. The curbs had been imposed to prevent diversion, hoarding and pressure on retail outlets amid tighter energy supplies.

Commercial LPG prices cut State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50 from July 1, offering relief to restaurants, hotels and other businesses. Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged. OMC underrecoveries mount Despite this, high crude costs incurred by the OMCs during the West Asia crisis continued to weigh on balance sheets. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said OMCs incurred underrecoveries of ₹2.19 trillion on petrol, diesel and LPG sales till June 30. Petrochemical duty relief extended The government extended customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical imports until July 15. The move is aimed at helping industries manage supply-chain disruptions and input availability amid global volatility.

The services PMI slipped to a 17-month low of 57.4 in June as domestic demand softened. Export demand remained resilient, but the reading reinforced the broader signal of easing momentum. Fiscal deficit widens The fiscal deficit rose to ₹1.62 trillion in April-May , or 9.6 per cent of the FY27 Budget Estimate. The 12-fold rise from a year earlier reflected weaker revenue collections and will keep attention on the pace of receipts and spending. Jobless rate at eight-year low India’s unemployment rate fell to an eight-year low of 3.1 per cent in 2025, according to NSO data. But the headline improvement masked pressure in urban female employment, with several states reporting higher joblessness among women.