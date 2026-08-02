Weekly economy wrap: Factory growth accelerates as govt unveils energy push

India's economy this week delivered stronger activity indicators, with industrial output expanding at its fastest pace in nearly two years and most services segments recording growth. The policy action also gained momentum as the Union government approved major offshore exploration and floating-solar schemes and advanced funds to states and sought to deepen their role in exports.

Industrial growth reaches 23-month high

Industrial production grew 7.3 per cent in June, against a revised 5 per cent in May. Manufacturing expanded 7.8 per cent, while capital-goods output rose 14.2 per cent, indicating robust investment activity.

Services record broad-based expansion

Sixteen of 19 services subsectors grew in May under the experimental Index of Services Production. Accommodation and food services led with 27.4 per cent growth, followed by real estate, retail trade and banking.

Fiscal deficit widens as capital spending rises The fiscal deficit widened to ₹3.1 lakh crore in April–June, or 18.2 per cent of the annual target. Capital expenditure rose to ₹3.4 lakh crore from ₹2.75 lakh crore. States receive advance tax devolution The Union government released ₹1.09 lakh crore to states ahead of schedule to strengthen cash flows and support capital and developmental expenditure. Infrastructure overruns remain a concern The revised cost of 1,847 monitored infrastructure projects exceeded original estimates by ₹4.92 trillion, highlighting continuing execution and cost-management challenges. Net FDI remains subdued Net foreign direct investment recovered to $6.95 billion in FY26 from $960 million, but remained below FY23 levels due to higher repatriation and overseas investment by Indian companies.