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Home / Economy / News / Weekly economy wrap: Factory growth accelerates as govt unveils energy push

Weekly economy wrap: Factory growth accelerates as govt unveils energy push

Industrial and services activity strengthened, while fiscal spending, energy security and export competitiveness dominated the policy agenda

Kolkata, leather factory, leather industry
Industrial production grew 7.3 per cent in June, against a revised 5 per cent in May. (File image)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 1:47 PM IST
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India's economy this week delivered stronger activity indicators, with industrial output expanding at its fastest pace in nearly two years and most services segments recording growth. The policy action also gained momentum as the Union government approved major offshore exploration and floating-solar schemes and advanced funds to states and sought to deepen their role in exports.
 

Industrial growth reaches 23-month high

 
Industrial production grew 7.3 per cent in June, against a revised 5 per cent in May. Manufacturing expanded 7.8 per cent, while capital-goods output rose 14.2 per cent, indicating robust investment activity.
 

Services record broad-based expansion

 
Sixteen of 19 services subsectors grew in May under the experimental Index of Services Production. Accommodation and food services led with 27.4 per cent growth, followed by real estate, retail trade and banking.
 

Fiscal deficit widens as capital spending rises

 
The fiscal deficit widened to ₹3.1 lakh crore in April–June, or 18.2 per cent of the annual target. Capital expenditure rose to ₹3.4 lakh crore from ₹2.75 lakh crore.
 

States receive advance tax devolution

 
The Union government released ₹1.09 lakh crore to states ahead of schedule to strengthen cash flows and support capital and developmental expenditure.
 

Infrastructure overruns remain a concern

 
The revised cost of 1,847 monitored infrastructure projects exceeded original estimates by ₹4.92 trillion, highlighting continuing execution and cost-management challenges.
 

Net FDI remains subdued

 
Net foreign direct investment recovered to $6.95 billion in FY26 from $960 million, but remained below FY23 levels due to higher repatriation and overseas investment by Indian companies.
 

GST fraud detections surge

 
Input tax credit fraud detections rose to ₹74,781.56 crore across 30,162 cases in FY26 as analytics, biometric checks and invoice reconciliation strengthened enforcement.
 

Energy security gets policy push

 
The Union Cabinet approved the ₹84,084 crore Samudra Manthan offshore exploration scheme and a ₹5,070 crore programme supporting 5 GW of floating solar capacity with storage.
 

Research spending trails target

 
India’s research and development expenditure rose to ₹2.45 trillion in FY24 but remained only 0.84 per cent of GDP, well below the 2 per cent target for 2035.
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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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